HCMC, Czech Republic to strengthen agricultural cooperation

HCM CITY — Chairman of the HCM City People's Committee Phan Văn Mãi hosted a reception for Czech Minister of Agriculture Marek Vyborny on March 19.

Speaking at the receiving ceremony, the city’s chairman emphasised that HCM City is an economic and cultural centre of Việt Nam, and facilitates cooperation projects between Việt Nam and other countries, including the Czech Republic.

In the sectors of agriculture and food industry, the southern economic hub plays a significant role in Việt Nam's agricultural economic value chain. It serves as a market for various agricultural products, a hub for domestic and foreign import and export activities, a centre for agricultural processing, logistics, export-import of seeds, and input for the agricultural industry.

Highly valuing the Czech Republic’s strengths in agriculture, and food and agricultural processing, Mãi said that its traditional products like milk, meat and materials for the food industry would easily enter the HCM City market, and from there access Việt Nam's southern region.

He also affirmed that the city wants to promote comprehensive cooperation in the fields of politics, economy, and culture with Czech partners.

Sharing Mãi’s views, Vyborny said the Czech Republic and Việt Nam, including HCM City, should take more measures to boost two-way trade between the two countries, which was valued at over US$2.5 billion last year.

The minister spoke highly of HCM City’s economic potential, and noted his belief that Việt Nam’s biggest economic hub will be a destination for Czech businesses.

The Czech Republic welcomes Vietnamese businesses, including those from HCM City, to visit the country and scope out cooperation opportunities in agriculture and food processing, he said, adding that the country stands ready to work together with Việt Nam to carry out exchanges and meetings for their enterprises. — VNS