Võ Văn Thưởng relieved from Presidency: Party Central Committee

HÀ NỘI — The 13th-tenure Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) convened on Wednesday in Hà Nội to deliberate and give opinions on personnel matters.

These include the cessation of duties of Võ Văn Thưởng, Member of the Politburo and Member of the 13th Central Committee of the CPV, President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam and Chairman of the National Defence and Security Council for the term 2021-26; and considering disciplinary actions against Hoàng Thị Thuý Lan, Member of the 13th Central Committee, former Secretary of Vĩnh Phúc Province's Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Provincial People's Council.

The announcement from the Party Central Committee noted that Võ Văn Thưởng is a key Party and State leader, who has been trained from the grassroots level and tasked with many important leadership positions of the Party and the State.

"However, according to reports from the Central Inspection Commission and relevant agencies, Comrade Võ Văn Thưởng has violated Party regulations on prohibitions for Party members, regulations on the responsibility of officials to set an example, especially members of the Politburo, Secretariat and the Central Committee of the Party, and is held accountable as the leader, according to Party regulations and State laws."

"The violations and shortcomings of Comrade Võ Văn Thưởng have caused negative public opinion, affecting the reputation of the Party, the State and his own person."

The Party Central Committee said that Thưởng, recognising his responsibilities to the Party, the State and the people, has submitted a letter requesting relief from his assigned duties and work.

Based on the current regulations of the Party and the State and considering the personal wishes of Thưởng, the Party Central Committee agrees to relieve Thưởng of his duties as Member of the Politburo, Member of the 13th Central Committee of the Party, President of Việt Nam and Chairman of the National Defence and Security Council for the term 2021-26.

As for Hoàng Thị Thuý Lan, the committee noted that she has degraded in political ideology, morality and lifestyle; seriously violated Party regulations and State laws in the discharge of assigned duties and tasks, violated regulations on what Party members are not allowed to do and the responsibility to set an example; accepted bribes, causing very serious consequences and public outrage, and seriously affecting the prestige of the Party organisation and local authorities.

Based on the content, nature, extent, consequences and causes of the violations, following Party regulations on disciplinary actions, the Party Central Committee decides to implement disciplinary action against Lan by expulsion from the Party.

Earlier in March, Lan was detained by the police on the charge of 'taking bribes' in connection with the case of Phúc Sơn Group, involving tax evasion and defrauding investors in several real estate projects.

The Party Central Committee said the Politburo has been assigned with directing relevant agencies to implement procedures as prescribed.

Following the Party Central Committee's meeting, Secretary-General of the National Assembly Office Bùi Văn Cường on Wednesday afternoon also announced that the parliament will be holding an extraordinary session on Thursday morning in Hà Nội to review and decide on personnel matters under its authority. — VNS