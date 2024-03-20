Việt Nam, Laos bolster defence cooperation

HÀ NỘI — The fourth Việt Nam-Laos ministerial-level defence policy dialogue was held in the northwestern province of Điện Biên on Wednesday under the chair of Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến and his Lao counterpart Vongkham Phommakone.

At the event, Chiến and Vongkham Phommakone agreed that the bilateral defence cooperation has carved out practical outcomes that help promote the sound friendship between the two governments, armies and peoples, especially in the areas of delegation exchange at all levels, dialogue mechanisms, border management and protection, training, consultation and support for each other at multilateral forums.

Touching the global and regional situations, Chiến spoke highly of ASEAN’s role in shaping up and maintaining the regional security architecture, and boosting practical cooperation among its member states as well as between ASEAN and its partners.

He expressed his belief that as the ASEAN Chair 2024, Laos will effectively run the bloc’s cooperation mechanisms, create consensus in the bloc, and continue developing the ASEAN community.

Both sides concurred to continue cooperation in the above-mentioned fields, and proposed to assign delegations of experts from the two ministries to review and evaluate the outcomes of the implementation of the protocol for the 2020-2024 period and recommend collaboration contents for 2025-2029.

As Laos’ traditional Bunpimay festival is approaching, Chiến conveyed Minister of Defence General Phan Văn Giang’s new year greetings to Minister of Defence General Chansamone Chanyalath. — VNS