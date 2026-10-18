Top leader’s visit to open new chapter in Việt Nam–Denmark relations

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm's upcoming state visit to Denmark will open a new chapter in the partnership between the two countries, said Danish Ambassador to Việt Nam Lina Gandløse Hansen.

Made at the invitation of King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark, the October 19-21 visit comes as the two countries mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations, a significant milestone as it will be the second state visit by a leader of either country to the other.

The ambassador said this year, Denmark and Việt Nam celebrate 55 years of diplomatic relations. The visit is an opportunity to honour the enduring friendship that the two countries have built over many decades. In a world undergoing major changes, it is particularly important for small- and medium-sized countries such as Denmark and Việt Nam to strengthen their ties and deepen cooperation.

During the visit, the two sides will focus on key topics including trade and investment, green solutions, energy, innovation, education, sustainable food, culture, and bilateral and international cooperation, she stated.

According to the diplomat, friendship is rooted in longstanding historical ties. The Danish royal family has a particular connection with Việt Nam, as Prince Henrik spent five years of his childhood in Hà Nội.

Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1971, the two countries have steadily elavated their cooperation through several key milestones. These include the 2009 state visit to Việt Nam by Queen Margrethe II and Prince Henrik; the establishment of a Comprehensive Partnership in 2013; and the 2022 visit to Việt Nam by Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth, accompanied by a delegation of 35 businesses.

In 2023, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and his Vietnamese counterpart Phạm Minh Chính officially announced the establishment of a Green Strategic Partnership, providing a solid framework for sustainable development cooperation between the two countries.

Lina Gandløse Hansen said bilateral cooperation has also undergone a strategic shift from development assistance towards an equal and mutually beneficial trade and investment partnership. Between 1993 and 2015, Denmark provided Việt Nam with a total of DKK5.5 billion (US$827.25 million) in official development assistance (ODA).

Government-level cooperation has since become a key pillar in major areas including energy, food safety, healthcare, technical education and statistics, she noted.

Around 150 Danish companies are currently operating in Việt Nam, making Denmark the third-largest European investor in the country.

According to Statistics Denmark, bilateral trade reached DKK11.3 billion in 2025, making Việt Nam Denmark’s 40th-largest trading partner and highlighting the considerable potential for broad-based cooperation between the two economies in a new phase of development. — VNA/VNS