Đà Nẵng among Asia’s top nine summer destinations: Lonely Planet

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central coastal city of Đà Nẵng has continued to gain international recognition, ranking second in a list of the nine best places in Asia to visit during June, July and August, released by travel guide Lonely Planet on May 1, according to the Đà Nẵng Tourism Promotion Centre.

The list highlights the diversity of summer travel experiences across Asia, from destinations with pleasant sunshine and favourable weather to cities with hot and humid climates. Amid rising travel demand, choosing suitable destinations has become increasingly important, with Đà Nẵng identified as one of the top choices.

The guide describes Đà Nẵng as an outdoor lover’s paradise, whether visitors choose to relax on beaches such as Mỹ Khê and Non Nước or explore distinctive architecture at sites like the Dragon Bridge. It also notes the city’s rich Chăm heritage, showcased at the Museum of Chăm Sculpture.

The harmonious combination of natural resources, cultural values, and well-developed tourism infrastructure has helped Đà Nẵng maintain its appeal. Beyond being a resort destination, the city offers diverse experiences ranging from nature and culture exploration to cuisine and high-quality tourism services.

Being featured in Lonely Planet’s ranking has helped elevate Đà Nẵng’s image on the international tourism map, while opening up opportunities to attract more visitors, particularly from Australia and those seeking beach and outdoor experiences.

During the Hùng Kings Commemoration Day, Reunification Day (April 30), and International Labour Day (May 1) holidays in 2026, Đà Nẵng welcomed over 1.46 million visitors, up more than 35 per cent year-on-year. A wide range of cultural, sports, and tourism activities, along with effective promotional programmes, helped boost the city’s tourism growth.

Nguyễn Thi Hoài An, deputy director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said that in 2026 the city expects to welcome nearly 20 million domestic and international visitors, continuing to affirm its appeal as a dynamic and distinctive destination in Việt Nam and the region. — VNA/VNS