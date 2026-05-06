Casting for movie about Sài Gòn female commandos begins

HCM CITY — The People’s Public Security Cinema is putting out a public casting call for the upcoming movie Nữ Biệt Động Sài Gòn (Sài Gòn Female Commandos).

The movie is set during the resistance war in Sài Gòn (now HCM City) in the 1970s, highlighting patriotism, bravery and family bonds.

It revolves around two sisters named Giang and Gấm, who were separated by the chaos of war. They accidentally reunite after years apart. Giang is an undercover agent, while Gấm is a brave commando.

Director Hàm Trần continues to cooperate with the People’s Public Security Cinema in the new project.

Both worked together for Tử Chiến Trên Không (Hijacked), an action film inspired by the real-life hijacking of a Vietnamese flight in 1978.

The film depicts a hijacking in 1978 by an armed terrorist group led by Long. It highlights the immense courage of cabin crew and air marshals who risk their lives to ensure the safety of passengers and the flight.

The cast features Thái Hòa, Kaity Nguyễn, Thanh Sơn, Trâm Anh and Võ Điền Gia Huy, who received acclaim for their performances.

The movie, released in September 2025, became a box-office sensation in Việt Nam, earning VNĐ251 billion (US$9.54 million).

It also earned Hàm Trần the award for best director at the 24th Việt Nam Film Festival, organised by the Cinema Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the HCM City People’s Committee last November.

The director, 52, entered the film industry as a director, film producer, screenwriter and film editor. He has attracted the public’s attention with many works, such as the fantasy movie for children Maika: Cô Bé Đến Từ Hành Tinh Khác (Maika: The Girl from Another Galaxy), and the horror series Tiệm Ăn Của Quỷ (Devil’s Diner).

The producer is expected to release Nữ Biệt Động Sài Gòn on April 30, 2027. — VNS