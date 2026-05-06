Back to the source: rap meets Then in tribute music video

HÀ NỘI — A newly released tribute music video, video Cùng Em Tìm Về Giọt Nước Đầu Nguồn (Returning with You to the Source Spring), is drawing attention for its rare fusion of rap and Then singing, offering a contemporary take on a historic milestone – the 85th anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh’s return to Việt Nam (1941–2026).

Created as a tribute to the milestone when Hồ Chí Minh returned after three decades abroad seeking a path for national liberation, the music video reimagines the historic journey through contemporary musical language. Featuring young artists Nguyễn Hoàng Yến and rapper Trung Hiếu, the work bridges past and present through a dialogue of tradition and modernity.

Inspired by the events of 1941, when Hồ Chí Minh lived and worked at Cốc Bó Cave in Pác Bó (Cao Bằng Province), the MV revisits iconic sites such as the Lenin Stream and Karl Marx Mountain. These locations are not only visually recreated but elevated into symbolic representations of ideological origins and national identity.

Composer Nguyễn Thành Trung shared that his creative process was deeply shaped by the emotional resonance of standing on this sacred land and reading the poem Pác Bó Hùng Vĩ (Majestic Pác Bó) by Hồ Chí Minh. That experience, he said, inspired a musical conversation between generations. In the song, the 'source spring' becomes both a literal image of the Lenin Stream and a metaphor for revolutionary thought and the enduring flow of culture.

Drawing on the cultural practices of the Nùng ethnic group – particularly the tradition of collecting water from a mountain source on the first morning of the Lunar New Year festival for luck and health – the composer builds a layered musical structure. Lyrical lines evoke the poetic beauty of the northern highlands: “Will you return to the northern forests, picking plum blossoms, gently touching ban flowers? / Will you return to kiss the earth, sip the source spring, cooling your youth…”

What sets the piece apart is its seamless blending of Then singing – with its distinctive scales and ornamentation rooted in Tày–Nùng traditions – and modern rap/hip-hop. While the melodic sections preserve the spirit of folk heritage, the rap verses introduce a dynamic rhythm, highlighted by the hook: “The flowing stream carries love / From its source to every land…”. The interplay breathes new life into traditional material while making historical narratives more accessible to younger listeners.

The MV’s vitality is further amplified by its Gen Z performers. Nguyễn Hoàng Yến, winner of Miss Tuyên Quang 2022 and currently a third-year student at the Vietnam National Academy of Music, delivers the main vocals with a clear soprano voice. To prepare for the project, she immersed herself in the history and culture of Cao Bằng, guided closely by composer Nguyễn Thành Trung and arranger Dương Đức Thụy during production.

“We are young people who want to use our voices to promote the beauty of our homeland and spread historical values to our peers,” Yến said.

In the video, she portrays a young woman on a journey back to her roots, alongside Trung Hiếu, exploring landmarks such as Lenin Stream, Karl Marx Mountain, Bản Giốc Waterfall and Ngườm Ngao Cave.

With Returning with You to the Source Spring, Nguyễn Thành Trung delivers not only an artistic production but also a message about preserving cultural identity in an era of global integration. “The deeper we integrate, the stronger the need to return to our own source, so as not to be dissolved,” he said.

“This work is like a fresh spring for the soul, helping to spread historical and cultural values and nurture a deeper love for the homeland among all generations of Vietnamese people.”

The project also resonates with broader national efforts to promote culture as a driver of sustainable development. Under the Government’s Resolution No. 80/NQ- TW on developing cultural industries into an important economic sector, Việt Nam has emphasised the role of creative works in both preserving heritage and fostering innovation. Initiatives like this MV demonstrate how traditional art forms can be revitalised through contemporary expression, aligning cultural preservation with modern audience engagement.

As Việt Nam continues to position culture at the heart of its development strategy, such cross-genre collaborations highlight the growing potential of creative industries to connect history, identity and youth in meaningful ways. — VNS