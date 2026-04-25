Việt Nam take medals from Asian Canoe Sprint Championship

Canoeing

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam pocketed two silver and one bronze medals from the Asian Canoe Sprint Championship 2026 on April 25 in Hefei, China.

The highlight was the bronze in the men's kayak 200m event by Huỳnh Cao Minh in a time of 36.066sec. He was behind rivals from China and Kyrgyzstan.

Despite his third place, Minh made a milestone for his career and Việt Nam's canoeing as it was the first time a male Vietnamese athlete to advance in the top three finish of an Asian tournament.

Two silvers went to duo Điệp Thị Hương and Nguyễn Thị Hương in the women's 1,000m double canoeing and Nguyễn Hồng Thái in the women's 500m individual events at the Anhui Water Sports Administration Centre.

The Hefei championship is a Los Angeles Olympic Qualification Ranking Event. Players' achievement will be counted for their race to the 2028 Olympics. — VNS