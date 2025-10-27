Hà Nội steps up efforts to boost waterway tourism development

HÀ NỘI — The capital city of Hà Nội is continuously strengthening the development of waterway tourism products, determining to build relevant mechanisms and policies as key solutions, among others, to effectively implement tasks.

In a recent report sent to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Hà Nội’s Department of Tourism reviewed the city’s current waterway tourism activities for the period 2023–2025.

Among the city’s seven major rivers, with a total length of 556km flowing through Hà Nội, four — the Hồng, Đuống, Đà and Cầu — are the largest, widely connecting the entire river system in the area. Notably, the Hồng (Red) River section passing through the capital spans 163km.

These rivers have been planned and connected, contributing to the formation of a national inland waterway network capable of reaching all regions of the country, the report said.

Recently, the city has actively advised the Government to issue decisions, including one on tourism planning, which determines the development of four river tourism corridors along the Hồng, Đáy, Tô Lịch, Cầu, Cà Lồ and Tích rivers.

Hà Nội has identified these as key tourism routes and corridors that require focused investment and development in the coming period.

The capital city is currently developing waterway tourism products on the Red River.

Statistics show the number of tourists using Hà Nội’s waterway products has increased over the years, standing at 2,909 in 2023, 7,352 in 2024, and 2,585 in the first nine months of 2025. Revenue from waterway tourism reached over VNĐ1.5 billion in 2023, rose to over VNĐ3 billion in 2024, and exceeded VNĐ1.8 billion in the first nine months of 2025.

At present, only one company, the Thăng Long GTC Joint Stock Company, operates waterway tourism routes along the Red River. The company offers nine tours, including five full-day trips, two half-day trips, and two afternoon and evening trips.

In recent years, waterway tourism products have gradually attracted domestic and international visitors. Development indicators continue to rise, maintaining a rapid growth rate. Many new routes have been introduced with diverse and attractive services, meeting tourist demand, such as the Hà Nội – Hưng Yên and Hà Nội – Bắc Ninh routes.

The report affirmed that the city’s waterway tourism has initially achieved positive results, making important contributions to the overall development of the capital’s tourism sector and increasingly affirming its role as a potential and key tourism product in the coming period.

Looking ahead, Hà Nội will focus on key tasks, particularly promoting new investment solutions to complete the infrastructure system, prioritising land allocation along both sides of the Red River, urban development areas and satellite cities to build artworks, services and green spaces to support tourism and cultural development. VNS