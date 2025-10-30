Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

A world of games

October 30, 2025 - 16:07
Tucked away in the heart of Hà Nội, Mazzy’s Board Game Museum is home to nearly 4,000 titles, from classic strategy sets to rare collector’s editions. Not just a place to play, it’s a space where creativity, connection and culture come alive.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Tea culture exchange strengthen Việt Nam- Sri-Lanka ties

The event, which drew numerous female representatives from diplomatic missions, international organisations, Sri Lankan agencies, businesses, and the local Vietnamese community, honoured the role of women in society and served as a cultural diplomacy initiative to enhance mutual understanding between the two countries.​
Life & Style

Chinese tourists stream back to Quảng Ninh province

Large-scale events like such as a MICE tour of nearly 1,000 Chinese visitors traveling by land, the Beihai–Ha Long cruise routes, and the charter flights between Shenzhen (China) and Vân Đồn (Việt Nam) have been a robust signal to the local tourism, which is striving to welcome 1.25 million international arrivals in Quarter 4 to complete its yearly target of 21.2 million visitors, including 4.09 mi

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom