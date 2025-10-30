A world of games

Tucked away in the heart of Hà Nội, Mazzy’s Board Game Museum is home to nearly 4,000 titles, from classic strategy sets to rare collector’s editions. Not just a place to play, it’s a space where creativity, connection and culture come alive.
Under the baton of conductor Alexander Sladkovsky, the Tatarstan National Symphony Orchestra (TNSO) from Russia delivered classical performances that were as electrifying as they were exquisite, leaving the audience in raptures in Hà Nội's Hồ Gươm Opera
The event, which drew numerous female representatives from diplomatic missions, international organisations, Sri Lankan agencies, businesses, and the local Vietnamese community, honoured the role of women in society and served as a cultural diplomacy initiative to enhance mutual understanding between the two countries.
Việt Nam's Nhân Duyên art troupe has enraptured audiences with their traditional Vietnamese music performance at the “In-Yeon Concert 2025” at the Ainuri Theatre in Hwaseong city, Gyeonggi province, South Korea.
Large-scale events like such as a MICE tour of nearly 1,000 Chinese visitors traveling by land, the Beihai–Ha Long cruise routes, and the charter flights between Shenzhen (China) and Vân Đồn (Việt Nam) have been a robust signal to the local tourism, which is striving to welcome 1.25 million international arrivals in Quarter 4 to complete its yearly target of 21.2 million visitors, including 4.09 mi
'Hành Trình Kết Nối' (The Connection Journey) is opening at Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám (Temple of Literature) to honour cultural and artistic diversity and strengthens connections within the global watercolour artist community.