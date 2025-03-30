Balade en France attracts large numbers of runners and lovers of French food

Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

March 30, 2025 - 17:22
About two thousand runners took part in the third Francophonie Run at the Thống Nhất Park, as part of the Balade en France, the largest cuisine and sport event for the French speaking community, on March 29 in Hà Nội.

Running

Runners warm-up before taking part in the third Francophonie Run on March 29 in Hà Nội. — Photos of organisers

HÀ NỘI — Thousands of runners took part in the third Francophonie Run at the Thống Nhất Park, as part of the Balade en France, the largest food and sporting event for the French speaking community, on March 29 in Hà Nội.

Athletes competed in three distance categories of 2.5km, 5km and 10km for men and women of under-18-and over-18-year-old age groups.

According to organisers, the annual event created an opportunity for people from all walks of life, regardless of age, gender or sporting ability, to come together and share their passion for the French language and Francophone culture.

The light rain and cooler weather encouraged the runners to put in some hard racing, inspired too for the chance to win 35 prizes, including top-three places for each categories, youngest and oldest runners and club with most members.

Young runners pictured during their race.

The running event is one of three parts of the Francophone community festival, jointly organised by the Embassy of France in Việt Nam, the International Organisation of La Francophonie and the Francophone University Agency.

French Ambassador to Việt Nam Olivier Brochet said this year event was special as it combined the French festival event with that of the Francophone community. So it was an opportunity to introduce French agricultural products, cuisine and culture, as well as include the Francophone community.

French cuisine is available at the Balade en France.

Through the Balade en France Hanoians and visitors enjoyed learning more about the cuisine and culture, not only of France, but also of the Francophone community here in Việt Nam.

Over three days there were thousands of happy visitors, enjoying the chance to experience French gastronomy with almost of 80 booths of large brands including Taste France, La Table Hanoia, Blue Whale, the Metropole, Saint Honore and Andros.

Wine is one of typical products of France.

They had the chance to try many French delicacies including bread, cheese, cold cuts, chocolate and, of course, wine.

They were also treated to agricultural and food heritage news from France and other French-speaking countries including watching a cooking show from professional chefs.

Students of Vietnamese and French bilingual classes take part in music and dance performance programme on March 30.

Students wanting to study French could also find out more about internships, scholarships and training programmes from Francophone educational establishments in Hà Nội.

Younger students from some of the French-speaking schools across the capital city also put on some special performances on a large stage in the park. — OVIETNAM.VN/VNS

Life & Style

Huế prepares for spectacular tourism showcase in 2025

Huế, the host of the Visit Việt Nam Year and Huế Festival 2025, is set to transform into a vibrant tourism destination as it sketched out special plans for the events to showcase the central city's rich cultural heritage and captivating attractions to domestic and international travellers.
Life & Style

French-Vietnamese builds art creation space in Đà Nẵng

Phạm Huấn, a French-Vietnamese IT engineer aged 60, along with his wife, have spent the last five years completing an art 'farm' in the suburban Hòa Ninh commune, 30kms away from Đà Nẵng's down town, a unique art space for painters, sculptors, writers and musicians to apply their creativity.

