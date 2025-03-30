Balade en France attracts large numbers of runners and lovers of French food

Running

HÀ NỘI — Thousands of runners took part in the third Francophonie Run at the Thống Nhất Park, as part of the Balade en France, the largest food and sporting event for the French speaking community, on March 29 in Hà Nội.

Athletes competed in three distance categories of 2.5km, 5km and 10km for men and women of under-18-and over-18-year-old age groups.

According to organisers, the annual event created an opportunity for people from all walks of life, regardless of age, gender or sporting ability, to come together and share their passion for the French language and Francophone culture.

The light rain and cooler weather encouraged the runners to put in some hard racing, inspired too for the chance to win 35 prizes, including top-three places for each categories, youngest and oldest runners and club with most members.

The running event is one of three parts of the Francophone community festival, jointly organised by the Embassy of France in Việt Nam, the International Organisation of La Francophonie and the Francophone University Agency.

French Ambassador to Việt Nam Olivier Brochet said this year event was special as it combined the French festival event with that of the Francophone community. So it was an opportunity to introduce French agricultural products, cuisine and culture, as well as include the Francophone community.

Through the Balade en France Hanoians and visitors enjoyed learning more about the cuisine and culture, not only of France, but also of the Francophone community here in Việt Nam.

Over three days there were thousands of happy visitors, enjoying the chance to experience French gastronomy with almost of 80 booths of large brands including Taste France, La Table Hanoia, Blue Whale, the Metropole, Saint Honore and Andros.

They had the chance to try many French delicacies including bread, cheese, cold cuts, chocolate and, of course, wine.

They were also treated to agricultural and food heritage news from France and other French-speaking countries including watching a cooking show from professional chefs.

Students wanting to study French could also find out more about internships, scholarships and training programmes from Francophone educational establishments in Hà Nội.

Younger students from some of the French-speaking schools across the capital city also put on some special performances on a large stage in the park. — OVIETNAM.VN/VNS