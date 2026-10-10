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Sơn La launches $24 million industrial cluster project

October 10, 2026 - 18:15
The project is designed to attract investment in clean manufacturing, high technology and deep processing of agricultural and forestry products and food.

 

The ground breaking ceremony. — Photo courtesy of Sơn La Provincial People's Committee

SƠN LA — Cát Quế Production and Trading Company on October 10 launched a project to develop technical infrastructure for Hoàng Văn Thụ Industrial Cluster, covering 60 hectares with total investment of more than VNĐ620 billion (US$23.8 million).

The project, located in Chiềng Cơi and Chiềng Sinh wards, is designed to attract investment in clean manufacturing, high technology and deep processing of agricultural and forestry products and food.

The launch took place during the second Sơn La Coffee Festival 2026, alongside the inauguration of Cát Quế’s representative office for the northwest region in Hôm Hamlet, Chiềng Cơi Ward.

The new office is expected to strengthen the company’s links with local authorities and farmers in raw material areas, while providing technical support and helping market agricultural products, particularly coffee.

Nguyễn Thành Công, vice chairman of the Sơn La People’s Committee, said industrial infrastructure was a foundation for attracting investment and promoting economic development.

He urged the investor to complete the necessary procedures, ensure construction quality, occupational safety and environmental protection, and strive to complete the project in the fourth quarter of 2028.

Relevant departments and local authorities were also asked to coordinate efforts to address obstacles and accelerate site clearance. — BIZHUB

industrial park industrial investment Sơn La

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