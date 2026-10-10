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Cà Mau Airport to reopen after year-long upgrade

October 10, 2026 - 12:13
The reopening is expected to give local growth a major lift and help Cà Mau province reach double-digit expansion.
The terminal of Cà Mau Airport is now more than 95 per cent complete. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Cà Mau Airport is set to resume commercial flights on November 29, after being closed for over a year due to renovations.

The reopening will shorten the distance between Việt Nam's southernmost region and major economic hubs.

It is also expected to give local growth a major lift and help Cà Mau province reach double-digit expansion.

Phạm Thanh Lâm, director of the airport, said tickets for Vietnam Airlines’ Cà Mau–HCM City route will go on sale for flights starting on November 29.

Daily flights from HCM City to Cà Mau are scheduled from 12:50 to 13:55, with the return leg running from 14:50 to 15:50. Both routes will use Airbus A321 aircraft, with fares of VNĐ924,000–964,000, inclusive of ticketing service fees.

The Cà Mau provincial People’s Committee is working with the Airports Corporation of Vietnam and Cà Mau Airport to add other domestic destinations, with Cà Mau – Hà Nội service a key priority, Lâm said.

Lâm called the airport’s expansion and upgrade one of the province’s key infrastructure projects. Contractors and construction units are working around the clock to meet the late November deadline.

Nguyễn Hoàng Giang, director of the Flight Management Engineering Co. Ltd. under the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation, said the company ran eight test flights at altitudes from 1,000 feet to flight level FL300, following prescribed flight profiles.

Flight inspection and calibration with an actual aircraft showed that all of Cà Mau’s secondary radar stations met surveillance requirements for the airspace over the country’s southernmost region.

The flight crew conducted additional tests and calibration procedures to thoroughly evaluate radar performance. The results showed the stations met the International Civil Aviation Organisation's recommended practices, he said.

Nguyễn Lê Tú, director of the management board for the airport expansion and upgrade project, said contractors have deployed more than 400 workers and hundreds of machines and vehicles to speed up runway construction.

The terminal package is more than 95 per cent complete, with the remaining work focused on finishing sound and lighting systems and outdoor areas.

Under the 2021–2030 master plan, Cà Mau Airport is classified as a 4C facility with an annual capacity of one million passengers and 1,000 tonnes of cargo. It is designed to handle Code C aircraft, including the Airbus A320 and A321 or equivalents.

By 2050, capacity is slated to rise to three million passengers and 3,000 tonnes of cargo a year, with the 4C classification unchanged. — VNA/VNS

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