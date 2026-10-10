Việt Nam, Timor-Leste explore cooperation in agriculture and fisheries

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Timor-Leste are exploring expanded cooperation in agriculture, fisheries and the maritime economy, with a focus on combining agricultural supplies with technology transfer, workforce training and support for domestic production capacity in Timor-Leste.

The proposals were discussed at a meeting on October 8 in Dili between Vietnamese Ambassador to Timor-Leste Phạm Bình Đàm and Marcos da Cruz, Timor-Leste's Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Forestry.

Minister da Cruz praised Việt Nam's experience in agricultural and fisheries development while highlighting Timor-Leste's potential in land resources, livestock farming and marine resources.

However, agricultural production in Timor-Leste remains predominantly small-scale, while fisheries infrastructure and human resources require further investment.

The country hopes to learn from Việt Nam's experience to strengthen domestic production capacity and improve food security.

In agriculture, the two sides identified rice and coffee as promising areas for cooperation, including the exchange of plant varieties, cultivation techniques and equipment, as well as workforce training.

Ambassador Phạm Bình Đàm proposed linking the supply of agricultural products with support for Timor-Leste's domestic production capacity.

He also suggested exploring trilateral cooperation models to mobilise additional resources from international organisations and development partners.

The approach would combine trade in agricultural products with cooperation to strengthen local production capabilities, according to the proposals discussed at the meeting.

In fisheries and the maritime economy, the two sides discussed potential cooperation in aquaculture, fishing, shipbuilding, seafood processing, fisheries infrastructure development and human-resource training.

They also considered applying digital technologies to monitor fishing activities, improve seafood traceability and combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Digital monitoring and traceability are among the areas discussed as the two countries explore closer fisheries cooperation.

The talks also covered opportunities to develop infrastructure and technical capacity across the sector.

Minister da Cruz welcomed the interest shown by Vietnamese businesses in investment opportunities in Timor-Leste's fisheries and seafood-processing industries.

He stressed that projects should be linked to technology transfer and workforce training, rather than focusing solely on investment and production.

He also proposed that Vietnamese businesses work directly with the relevant technical units of Timor-Leste's Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Forestry to develop specific plans and assess project feasibility.

Such direct engagement would help the parties examine potential projects in greater detail and identify practical areas for cooperation, in line with the discussions held during the meeting.

The two sides also discussed preparations for the first session of the Việt Nam – Timor-Leste Joint Committee, which will be co-chaired by the foreign ministers of the two countries.

They emphasised the need to identify priority areas, cooperation programmes and projects, and relevant cooperation documents ahead of the session. — BIZHUB/VNS