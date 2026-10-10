Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Việt Nam, Timor-Leste explore cooperation in agriculture and fisheries

October 10, 2026 - 10:28
More concrete activities will create opportunities for businesses from both countries, alongside efforts to strengthen production capacity and support sustainable livelihoods for people in Timor-Leste.
A farmer harvesting coffee in Sơn La Province. Coffee is one of the promising products for cooperation between Việt Nam and Timor-Leste. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Timor-Leste are exploring expanded cooperation in agriculture, fisheries and the maritime economy, with a focus on combining agricultural supplies with technology transfer, workforce training and support for domestic production capacity in Timor-Leste.

The proposals were discussed at a meeting on October 8 in Dili between Vietnamese Ambassador to Timor-Leste Phạm Bình Đàm and Marcos da Cruz, Timor-Leste's Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Forestry. 

Minister da Cruz praised Việt Nam's experience in agricultural and fisheries development while highlighting Timor-Leste's potential in land resources, livestock farming and marine resources.

However, agricultural production in Timor-Leste remains predominantly small-scale, while fisheries infrastructure and human resources require further investment. 

The country hopes to learn from Việt Nam's experience to strengthen domestic production capacity and improve food security.

In agriculture, the two sides identified rice and coffee as promising areas for cooperation, including the exchange of plant varieties, cultivation techniques and equipment, as well as workforce training.

Ambassador Phạm Bình Đàm proposed linking the supply of agricultural products with support for Timor-Leste's domestic production capacity. 

He also suggested exploring trilateral cooperation models to mobilise additional resources from international organisations and development partners.

The approach would combine trade in agricultural products with cooperation to strengthen local production capabilities, according to the proposals discussed at the meeting.

In fisheries and the maritime economy, the two sides discussed potential cooperation in aquaculture, fishing, shipbuilding, seafood processing, fisheries infrastructure development and human-resource training.

They also considered applying digital technologies to monitor fishing activities, improve seafood traceability and combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Digital monitoring and traceability are among the areas discussed as the two countries explore closer fisheries cooperation. 

The talks also covered opportunities to develop infrastructure and technical capacity across the sector.

Minister da Cruz welcomed the interest shown by Vietnamese businesses in investment opportunities in Timor-Leste's fisheries and seafood-processing industries. 

He stressed that projects should be linked to technology transfer and workforce training, rather than focusing solely on investment and production.

He also proposed that Vietnamese businesses work directly with the relevant technical units of Timor-Leste's Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Forestry to develop specific plans and assess project feasibility.

Such direct engagement would help the parties examine potential projects in greater detail and identify practical areas for cooperation, in line with the discussions held during the meeting.

The two sides also discussed preparations for the first session of the Việt Nam – Timor-Leste Joint Committee, which will be co-chaired by the foreign ministers of the two countries.

They emphasised the need to identify priority areas, cooperation programmes and projects, and relevant cooperation documents ahead of the session. — BIZHUB/VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Technology vital for deep-sea journey

“We must go to sea on the legs of technology and the legs of institutions,” said Nguyễn Chu Hồi, a National Assembly deputy and permanent vice president of the Việt Nam Fisheries Society.
Economy

Việt Nam, Cambodia bolster economic ties, eye $20 billion in trade

At the Việt Nam–Cambodia Business Forum 2026, witnessed by the two PMs, agencies and businesses from Việt Nam and Cambodia exchanged five cooperation documents. These included two amended overseas investment registration certificates for THACO AGRI’s crop cultivation and livestock projects in Kratie and Ratanakiri provinces, with total investment capital of $648 million.
Economy

Việt Nam-Cambodia trade gathers pace towards $20 billion target

After setting a record of more than US$11.3 billion last year, bilateral trade reached about $8.7 billion in the first eight months of this year, up 8.3 per cent year on year. Việt Nam is currently Cambodia’s third-largest trading partner, its second-largest source of imports and second-largest export market.
Economy

Deputy PM calls for tighter price management of essential goods

Deputy PM Thắng urged ministries and agencies to coordinate closely to deliver effective fiscal and macroeconomic policies. The aim is to control inflation, stabilise the macroeconomy, ensure major economic balances, create room to support growth and bolster the economy’s resilience to external shocks.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom