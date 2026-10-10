PM calls Angkormilk project proof of Vietnamese businesses’ success in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and a high-level Vietnamese delegation visited the Angkormilk project of the Vinamilk in Phnom Penh on Saturday.

PM Hưng, who was on an official visit to Cambodia, highly valued the outstanding achievements of the project, describing it as vivid proof of the success of Vietnamese investments in Cambodia that has contributed to Việt Nam – Cambodia relations.

He noted that during his visit, the two sides showed the determination to strongly promote connections across various fields, including trade and investment.

The Government leader suggested that Angkormilk continue expanding its operations, strictly adhere to local laws and regulations, and ensure product quality and food safety.

The company should engage more deeply into supply chains and distribution networks to secure a stronger foothold in Cambodia, he suggested, asking it to make practical contributions to job creation, Cambodia's economic development, and community activities, thereby helping foster the two countries’ friendship.

Regarding the firm’s recommendations and future orientations, the PM emphasised that the Government, ministries, sectors, and localities always accompany, support, and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to invest and do business abroad, treating this as a priority.

Briefing the PM during the meeting, Vinamilk CEO Mai Kiều Liên stated that 2026 marks a special milestone as Vinamilk celebrates its 50th anniversary.

As a national brand of Việt Nam, Vinamilk continues to affirm its position on the global dairy map, having been recognised as the World's Most Potential Dairy Brand and achieving an AAA+ rating.

In Cambodia, after more than a decade of investment, Vinamilk believes Angkormilk still holds substantial room to expand production, complete its value chain, and contribute more to the economies of both nations, she went on, adding the development of Angkormilk also helps to elevate the stature and prestige of Vietnamese businesses in the regional market.

From an initial capital of over US$20 million, Vinamilk's total investment capital for the project has reached $51.7 million to date.

In the 2015–2025 period, Angkormilk recorded a cumulative revenue of $573 million and a post-tax profit of $83 million.

In 2025, revenue reached nearly $104 million with a post-tax profit of $11 million. In the first nine months of 2026, revenue continued to surge by 230 per cent and post-tax profit jumped by 238 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The project provides stable employment for 662 Cambodian workers and has created an ecosystem of nearly 110 local suppliers employing around 10,000 workers.

Vinamilk is planning to expand the Angkormilk factory to boost production capacity, according to Liên. — VNA/VNS