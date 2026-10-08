Cà Mau launches portal to support businesses in digital transformation

CÀ MAU — The southernmost province of Cà Mau on Thursday launched a digital transformation portal to help businesses access policies, technology solutions, experts and other resources as the province steps up efforts to promote digital adoption.

The Cà Mau digital transformation business support portal, available at kinhteso.camau.gov.vn, kicked off at a ceremony marking National Digital Learning Day. It has annual operating costs of nearly VNĐ1 billion (US$38,000), according to the provincial People's Committee.

Businesses can use the portal to access policy documents, expert advice, products and technology solutions, as well as participate in discussion forums. They can also submit support requests directly through the platform, which will route them to relevant government agencies, experts or technology providers for handling.

Võ Kiên Giang, chairman of the Cà Mau Business Association, said the portal would serve as a central hub connecting businesses with digital transformation resources, solutions and services.

The initiative comes as Cà Mau implements the central government's policies on promoting digital literacy and has identified improving citizens' and businesses' digital awareness, skills and access to digital platforms as a priority for its 2026 National Digital Transformation Day activities.

The province has developed 48 courses featuring 109 video lectures covering practical topics including cybersecurity, business digital transformation, artificial intelligence and digital tools, and online administrative procedures.

The digital learning platform has so far registered 37,419 accounts and recorded nearly 490,000 learning sessions, interactions and lecture views, while 80,640 students have completed courses, the provincial government said.

Nguyễn Minh Luân, vice chairman of the the provincial People's Committee, said the success of digital literacy should be measured not by the number of accounts or participants but by how effectively people use technology in their daily lives and work.

"Technology only realises its value when people know how to use it, officials know how to exploit it, businesses apply it, and data is used to serve production," Luân said.

He called on government agencies and local authorities to tailor digital learning activities to the practical needs of different groups rather than focus on increasing account numbers.

He also urged community digital technology teams to provide direct guidance, particularly to elderly people and those with limited access to technology.

The provincial government said investment in digital skills would strengthen Cà Mau's capacity for future development, while technology companies would continue working with the province to help residents, businesses, cooperatives and household businesses access and use digital platforms. — VNS