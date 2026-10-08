Workers race against rain and time at Phú Quốc’s APEC 2027 venues

PHÚ QUỐC — Thousands of workers are working in shifts around the clock at two major venues for APEC 2027 in Phú Quốc, as construction moves into a critical phase with exterior works scheduled for completion by the end of this year.

All 13 steel roof spans at the APEC Conference and Exhibition Centre – one of the project’s most technically demanding components – have been erected, while work is shifting from structural construction to interior finishing.

The centre is expected to complete its exterior by the fourth quarter of 2026 and all interior works by March 31, 2027.

Next door, the multipurpose performance hall is also taking shape. Its reinforced concrete structure is nearly 100 per cent complete, while 30 of its 50 roof-support columns have been installed. The circular roof truss and support system, weighing about 3,000 tonnes, has also been assembled.

The tight schedule has turned the construction site into a round-the-clock operation. Under powerful floodlights, excavators, trucks, welding machines and other equipment continue working after dark. Teams rotate between shifts to keep work moving, even as heavy rain frequently turns temporary access roads into deep mud.

For workers and drivers, getting to the site is a challenge in itself.

Heavy rains have left temporary roads slippery and waterlogged, with trucks carving deep tracks through the mud. At shift changes, streams of workers in raincoats and helmets move alongside trucks and excavators carrying construction materials into the site.

Among them is Bùi Văn Út, a sand-truck driver who has worked at the site for nearly five months. He normally makes at least two trips a day, earning VNĐ75,000 (US$2.85) for each trip as well as VNĐ200,000 a day for meals.

His monthly income has reached tens of millions of đồng, he said, adding that working in Phú Quốc was more lucrative than in HCM City.

“Working in Phú Quốc gives me a much better income than in HCM City,” he said.

The narrow access roads require drivers to coordinate constantly. Út sometimes lowers his window to direct workers or exchange brief instructions with drivers coming from the opposite direction.

Inside the site, the same rhythm continues.

When rain briefly eases, workers move quickly to pour concrete and advance other outdoor works. During heavier downpours, machine operators remain in their cabins while workers on the ground use lights and hand signals to guide vehicles through the confined construction area.

Some workers have only a short break for dinner before returning to their positions. Work is organised in shifts and, on some parts of the site, continues through the night to keep the schedule on track.

APEC venues race against the clock

The scale of the two venues under construction reflects their planned role in APEC 2027.

The conference and exhibition centre has a total floor area of about 153,130sq.m, comprising one basement, three above-ground floors and a technical floor. Its main event space covers about 11,050sq.m and features an 81-metre clear span without central columns, creating a large open space for major events.

The adjacent multipurpose performance hall has a total floor area of about 54,680sq.m, with six above-ground floors and one basement. Its auditorium will have around 4,030 seats for performances and events held during APEC.

The performance hall’s exterior is also targeted for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026, with interior works scheduled to finish by March 30, 2027.

Despite the rain, the pressure of the deadline and the demanding working conditions, the construction workforce continues to move between shifts, keeping trucks, machinery and materials flowing.

The projects are expected to serve a purpose beyond the APEC summit itself. Together with other infrastructure being developed on the island, including the airport, LRT, major roads and other facilities, the conference centre and performance hall are expected to strengthen Phú Quốc’s capacity to host international events and expand its MICE tourism market. — VNS