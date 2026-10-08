HoSE restructures index rules and standardises review dates

HÀ NỘI — The Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE) has reorganised its index rule system into common and specific rules for individual indices, while standardising the announcement and effective dates for index reviews and information updates.

HoSE currently manages and operates a range of indices to meet the increasingly diverse needs of investors, including market, size, sector, investment and thematic indices.

The restructuring is based on the Regulation on the Development, Management, Operation and Exploitation of Securities Indices of the Vietnam Stock Exchange and its subsidiaries, issued under Decision 67/QĐ-HĐTV dated December 12, 2025 by the Vietnam Stock Exchange's Members' Council.

HoSE said the changes are aimed at standardising its index documentation and improving the management and operation of its index system.

Under the new structure, the rules consist of two levels: the Common Index Rules applicable to HoSE's stock indices and Specific Index Rules for individual indices or index groups.

Previously, each index or index group was governed by a separate set of index rules. The restructuring provides investors and market participants with a common reference framework, while retaining specific provisions for individual indices.

The Common Index Rules cover provisions applied consistently across indices. These include responsibilities for index management and operation, definitions, periodic review schedules, principles for periodic screening and intra-period adjustments to constituent baskets, calculation methodologies for price and total-return indices, and information disclosure policies.

Specific Index Rules cover characteristics applicable to individual indices or index groups, including the index name, base date and base value, periodic review frequency, constituent selection criteria and applicable weight limits.

Provisions not specified in the Specific Index Rules will be applied in accordance with the Common Index Rules.

The system of Specific Index Rules comprises 13 documents covering 13 index groups. These include the VN-Index, the VNAllShare market index, size indices comprising VN30, VNMidcap, VN100 and VNSmallcap, as well as sector indices and nine investment and thematic indices operated by HoSE.

The second major change involves standardising the dates on which index review results are announced and take effect.

Under the Common Index Rules, constituent stock baskets will be announced on the first Monday of February, May, August and November. The revised constituent baskets will officially take effect from the third Monday of those months.

The standardised timetable applies to periodic reviews and information updates under HoSE's index system.

Restructuring the index rules and standardising announcement and effective dates are intended to improve consistency in the management and operation of HoSE's index system.

The changes also provide investors and market participants with a more consistent framework for accessing and monitoring index information, while allowing them to prepare portfolio adjustments and implement index-linked investment products according to a standardised timetable. — BIZHUB/VNS