Việt Nam-Cambodia trade expo to draw over 160 businesses

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam-Cambodia Business Networking and Product Promotion Exposition (VIDEX CAMBODIA 2026) will take place from October 14-17 at the Koh Pich (Diamond Island) Convention and Exhibition Centre in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, the Ministry of National Defence said on Wednesday.

The ministry's General Department of Defence Industry is serving as the standing body of the expo's organising committee.

The event will feature exhibitions showcasing products and services of businesses from both countries, along with defence diplomacy and socio-political activities, including meetings and exchanges between delegations, businesses and organisations. Other activities will include market surveys, trade and business matchmaking, technology supply-demand connections, seminars, cultural exchanges and art performances.

More than 160 businesses will showcase their products at over 230 VIDEX CAMBODIA 2026 booths, including 30 of Cambodian enterprises and businesses under the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.

Việt Nam will be represented by nine businesses and units from the General Department of Defence Industry, Military Region 5, Military Region 7, Military Region 9, Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group, Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MBBank), Corps 15 and 16, Corporations 22, 26, 28 and 32, and the Vietnam-Russia Tropical Centre.

Major Vietnamese brands, including Vissan, My Hảo, Medlatec and Sacombank, will also participate, showcasing a wide range of products and services in garments, household goods, mechanical engineering, machinery manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, banking, and agricultural and forestry processing.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for October 14 at the Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre in Phnom Penh. — VNA/VNS