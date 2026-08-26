Association steps up cooperation to help supporting industries 

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Supporting Industries Business Association (HANSIBA) has stepped up cooperation with city agencies to help businesses gain easier access to administrative procedures, public services, digital transformation, and labour market.

HANSIBA on August 25 coordinated with the Hanoi Public Administration Service Centre and the Hanoi Employment Service Centre to organise a cooperation programme and sign memorandums of understanding (MOUs).

The initiative aims to strengthen links between the business community and public service agencies, helping companies access administrative procedures and online public services more easily, as well as digital platforms, labour markets and human resources.

HANSIBA said that as Việt Nam and Hà Nội set their sights on double-digit economic growth, supporting-industry businesses need to pursue stronger innovation and improve productivity, quality and competitiveness.

Businesses therefore want administrative support, supply and business connections, as well as labour recruitment and training, to be improved and accelerated to keep pace with their growth.

Under its proposed cooperation with the Hà Nội Public Administration Service Centre, HANSIBA called for an effective channel through which member companies can receive guidance and support in accessing administrative procedures, online public services and the city's digital platforms in a convenient, compliant and cost-effective manner.

For the Hà Nội Employment Service Centre, HANSIBA said human resources, particularly technicians, engineers, skilled workers and workers capable of meeting the requirements of high-tech industrial production, are in high demand among businesses.

Nguyễn Hữu Lương, director of the Hà Nội Employment Service Centre, said stronger links between businesses and the employment service system, together with better labour market information and recruitment support, were highly practical needs.

Under the MOU, the two sides will exchange and update information and help businesses register their recruitment needs and introduce suitable workers.

They will also jointly organise specialised job fairs tailored to the needs of businesses in HANSIBA's network, while stepping up promotion of the city's employment information portal, companies' recruitment needs and job-matching activities.

"The centre aims to gradually develop a coordination model in which businesses place orders, the centre connects them with workers, workers gain access to opportunities, and all sides develop together," Lương said, adding that the model would be based on the actual needs of businesses and the interests of workers to improve service quality.

Under the MOU between the Hà Nội Public Administration Service Centre and HANSIBA, the two sides will establish a regular coordination mechanism and support businesses in improving the quality of their application dossiers, reducing errors as well as the time and costs of complying with administrative procedures, and promoting digital transformation among businesses.

They will also work together to help businesses overcome difficulties, contributing to an improved investment and business environment in Hà Nội and the development of a transparent, modern, business-friendly and efficient administration.

Speaking at the event, HANSIBA Chairman Nguyễn Hoàng said the association would strengthen its role as a bridge between the city government, agencies and organisations and the business community.

HANSIBA would also continue to promote links between Vietnamese businesses and foreign-invested and international companies, support technological innovation and improve production capacity, while helping local companies gradually deepen their participation in global supply chains.

In addition, Hà Nội's businesses, including those in the supporting industries sector, will receive support from the Hà Nội Investment Promotion and Business Support Centre under the city's Department of Finance. The centre has programmes and plans to support business development, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as entrepreneurship and innovative start-ups. — VNS