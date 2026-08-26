Hà Nội’s digital roadmap to reshape growth model by 2030

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has approved a plan to accelerate the development of the digital economy and digital society through 2030, which sets out a roadmap to turn the capital city into the country's leading hub for innovation, advanced technology and digital transformation.

Under Decision No. 3806/QĐ-UBND, issued by the municipal People's Committee in late July, digitalisation has been identified as a key driver of economic growth and a pillar supporting the city's target of achieving double-digit gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth.

The programme places businesses at the centre of digital economic development and citizens as the main beneficiaries of digital transformation.

By 2030, Hà Nội aims for the digital economy to account for 40 per cent of the city's GRDP. To achieve this goal, the city will focus on improving labour productivity through the total factor productivity (TFP), which is expected to reach 57 per cent.

The city aims for technology self-reliance with Make-in-Viet Nam technologies expected to make up half of total revenue generated by the digital technology industry.

The city also plans to support at least 120,000 small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in their digital transformation efforts.

By the end of the decade, around 70 per cent of SMEs are expected to operate on e-commerce platforms, while all businesses are expected to use electronic contracts.

As part of its digital society strategy, Hà Nội aims to provide 5G mobile broadband coverage to the entire population, which is the foundation of the city's digital transformation efforts.

The capital also plans to expand the use of digital identities and electronic signatures, targeting electronic identification accounts for all citizens aged 14 and above and personal digital signatures for more than 70 per cent of the adult population by 2030.

Healthcare and education have also been identified as priorities. Specifically, 95 per cent of residents are expected to have electronic health records and the same proportion to possess basic digital skills.

A network of digital citizen service stations will be established across all communes and wards to help residents access online public services and strengthen their digital literacy.

Priorities

To achieve its digital transformation targets, Hà Nội plans to focus resources on sectors which could generate higher added value, including data, artificial intelligence (AI), logistics, tourism, culture and advanced manufacturing.

Hà Nội will prioritise the development of a comprehensive digital infrastructure system, including broadband telecommunications networks, 5G, internet of things (IoT) platforms, data centres, cloud computing and artificial intelligence data centres (AIDCs) serving big data processing, simulation, forecasting and AI applications.

The city will also upgrade its local government service platform (LGSP), shared databases, data lakes, data analytics and visualisation platforms, digital mapping systems and unified spatial data infrastructure to improve data connectivity and governance.

Alongside infrastructure investment, Hà Nội plans to develop data platforms, data services, analytical models and AI applications to support business management, optimise supply chains, forecast market trends, improve decision-making, detect risks and enhance labour productivity.

Priority sectors include trade, tourism, logistics, transport, environmental management, urban planning, public services, healthcare, education and other industries with high value-added potential.

The capital will also expand the use of digital platforms such as iHanoi, the Hà Nội Technology Exchange, the Hà Nội Digital Transformation Marketplace and the capital's digital marketplace on e-commerce platforms to promote products, connect markets, facilitate technology supply-demand links and support innovation.

Notably, Hòa Lạc High-Tech Park will be developed as a key hub for research, testing, incubation and commercialisation of emerging digital technologies.

The city plans to promote the formation of the Hòa Lạc G-Campus complex, including a Tier III-standard data centre serving AI and high-performance computing, with the aim of building an ecosystem for data, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, microelectronics and other strategic digital technologies.

In the logistics sector, the capital aims to become the leading logistics centre in the Red River Delta region with inland container depots in Cổ Bi, Đông Anh and Đức Thượng and facilities surrounding Nội Bài International Airport.

The tourism and cultural sectors are expected to benefit from wider adoption of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies to promote the capital's historical heritage.

To implement the plan effectively, the city will prioritise funding for shared digital infrastructure and core technology platforms while encouraging private investment in innovation. The city encourages the use of outsourced IT services instead of new infrastructure investments to make more effective use of public resources.

Hà Nội also plans to attract major technology companies and international experts to participate in the capital's digital economy ecosystem, while helping leading local technology firms expand into global markets.

According to the Hà Nội Department of Finance, the digital economy and digital society development plan comes as the capital is entering a new phase of development focused on building a modern and integrated infrastructure system while accelerating digital transformation, innovation, green growth, the digital economy, smart city development and other high-value industries, including high-technology, finance, trade and logistics.

Statistics of the Department of Science and Technology showed that the digital economy accounted for 16.7 per cent of Hà Nội’s GRDP during the first half of this year. The capital city targets the digital economy to account for at least 22 per cent of GRDP in 2026. — VNS