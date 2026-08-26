Vietjet begins ticket sales for Lunar New Year 2027 with 3.1 million seats

HCM CITY — Vietjet has already started selling the 3.1 million tickets available across its domestic and international network for the peak Lunar New Year travel period from January 22 to February 20, 2027.

The capacity is about 6 per cent higher than during the same period last year, with additional flights to be added depending on passenger demand, Vietjet said.

The airline plans to offer about two million tickets on domestic routes. Fares from HCM City to Hà Nội, Vinh, Thanh Hóa and Hải Phòng will start at VNĐ890,000 (US$34), while fares to Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang and Buôn Ma Thuột will start at VNĐ490,000, excluding taxes and fees.

Fares in the reverse direction after the Lunar New Year holiday will also start at VNĐ490,000, the airline said.

Vietjet will also sell about 1.1 million tickets on international routes during the same period, connecting Việt Nam with destinations including Japan, South Korea, mainland China, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Australia, Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic.

The carrier will also increase frequencies on selected routes linking Việt Nam with Taiwan (China), Japan, mainland China, the Philippines and Indonesia, it said.

Tickets are available through Vietjet's website, mobile app, ticket offices and authorised agents worldwide.

The airline will continue to monitor demand and adjust capacity accordingly to provide more travel options during the 2027 Lunar New Year holiday. — VNS