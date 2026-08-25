Petrovietnam accelerates digital transformation across energy sector

HÀ NỘI — Petrovietnam is accelerating digital transformation across its operations, aiming to put production and business activities on digital platforms and build an integrated digital ecosystem across the national energy group.

The move, part of the implementation of Politburo Resolution No 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, reflects a broader push by Vietnamese enterprises to turn these priorities into practical applications. Petrovietnam's experience shows how digital solutions can strengthen management, production and operational efficiency.

For Petrovietnam, digitalisation is increasingly seen not simply as a way to modernise internal processes, but as a shift in how the group manages and operates its business. The group aims to make data a strategic asset, technology a source of competitive advantage and innovation an integral part of its corporate culture.

From 2026, Petrovietnam aims for all of its member companies to complete digital transformation and conduct their production and business activities on digital platforms, while establishing a group-wide digital ecosystem.

To support the transition, Petrovietnam has worked with domestic technology companies including Viettel, VNPT and FPT, as well as international partners, on digital initiatives. Its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system has already been put into operation at the group's parent company.

Digital tools reshape operations

Digital transformation is also gathering pace among Petrovietnam's subsidiaries, with applications increasingly moving beyond administrative functions into core production activities.

At Vietsovpetro, digital systems have been deployed to support offshore operations, including an ERP platform and the SVODKA VSP operational monitoring centre. The company is also collecting and transmitting real-time technical data from offshore facilities to shore, strengthening monitoring and operational management.

At PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power), power plants have been equipped with online operation monitoring centres and electronic logbooks, allowing operational information to be captured and monitored digitally.

These initiatives reflect a broader shift from traditional management methods towards data-driven operations, with digital platforms increasingly supporting day-to-day production and business decisions.

At Bình Sơn Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR), which operates the Dung Quất refinery, digital transformation is being used to build a smart refining and petrochemical ecosystem with regional ambitions.

BSR General Director Nguyễn Việt Thắng said the company is focusing on developing a smart refinery model built around real-time data and artificial intelligence (AI).

The company is deploying a range of technologies, including advanced process control and real-time optimisation (APC/RTO), AI-based energy and crude-oil optimisation, predictive maintenance, drones and robots for inspection, digital twins for key processing units and an integrated operations centre.

The technologies are intended to improve production efficiency, reduce downtime and increase operational reliability, while laying the groundwork for greater automation.

BSR is also developing a unified data platform to connect information across its operations. With data integrated, management can monitor key indicators in real time, including profit margins, energy efficiency, carbon intensity, operational reliability and supply-chain performance, allowing faster and more informed decisions.

The company is also exploring AI applications that could function as operational assistants, from predicting equipment failures and optimising production to forecasting markets, improving trading and supply-chain activities and supporting corporate management.

Petrovietnam's broader digital transformation strategy is thus moving beyond isolated technology projects towards a connected operating model in which data, automation and AI are increasingly embedded in the group's energy value chain. — VNS