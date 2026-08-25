Online campaign for Techcombank Hà Nội International Marathon hits VNĐ5 billion fundraising milestone 

HÀ NỘI — The online campaign 'Run for the Future of Vietnamese Children', organised within the framework of the 5th Techcombank Hà Nội International Marathon, officially reached its fundraising goal of VNĐ5 billion (US$191,400) on August 18, nearly a month ahead of schedule.

Under the campaign rules, for every valid kilometre completed by participants, Techcombank will contribute VNĐ10,000 to the Touch of Love Charity Fund.

By converting kilometres into monetary value, the campaign successfully transformed individuals' daily running activities into concrete contributions.

The programme attracted nearly 32,000 athletes and 1,500 clubs, generating significant online discussions and hundreds of thousands of interactions and posting record-breaking cumulative distances from the community.

In individual performances, runner Lâm Vương Duy Anh from Cần Thơ led the campaign with 378.97 kilometres, followed closely by Thiên Hoàng from Vinh with 365.77 kilometres.

Collectively, the race showcased exceptional efforts from the Solo group, in which 2,277 members joined forces to contribute a total distance of 21,522.4 kilometres.

Aside from amateur runners, the online race also drew the participation of artists, especially those who influence and inspire young people from the stage of the reality show Call Me By Fire Season 2.

Singer Hoàng Tôn expanded his 'Tuner Team' to accumulate kilometres and spread positive energy from his daily running habit. Meanwhile, artist Thỏ from the band Da LAB actively led 'Team Thỏ Da LAB', guiding fans to link their Strava accounts and encouraging the spirit of accumulating small things to make a big difference for the future of Vietnamese children.

The online race also fostered camaraderie within Techcombank and its ecosystem, drawing the participation of over 10,000 employees from 21 alliances. Converted into funds for children's future, the accumulation of distances made the programme one of the largest collective activities in 2026.

Through this initiative, Techcombank continues to carry out its strategy of building a holistic well-being environment, where employees are given the opportunity to develop fully in both work and life, while promoting a culture of proactive social responsibility.

The entire VNĐ5 billion generated from the campaign has been donated by Techcombank to the Touch of Love Charity Fund. This resource will be used to support medical expenses, improve nutrition and enhance the mental health of disadvantaged children across the country, helping to bring joy, sow hope and provide better opportunities for the future generations of Việt Nam.

The fifth edition of the Techcombank Hà Nội International Marathon is not just a sporting event, but also a way for Techcombank to realise its vision of 'Transforming the financial industry, elevating the value of life'.

Aside from pioneering trends in the banking industry and shaping new standards for the financial market based on technology, data and AI, as a strategic partner organising the marathon, Techcombank is using the international-scale sporting event as a means to spread genuine value to the community.

The accumulated budget of VNĐ5 billion from the participation of tens of thousands of people over 11 days demonstrates the company's successful connection with social resources, promoting physical fitness habits and improving public health.

This sustained partnership over five seasons not only provides impetus to Hà Nội's sports tourism industry and promotes the capital's image to the international community, but also upholds Techcombank's long-term commitment to the sustainable development of society.

The 5th Techcombank Hà Nội International Marathon will take place in early October in the capital city with a series of activities.

These include a press conference officially announcing the 5th Techcombank Hà Nội International Marathon and the opening of the Marathon Village, the official marathon itself, and the KIDS RUN race, which is sponsored by Techcom Life Insurance Joint Stock Company, a member of the Techcombank ecosystem.

The KIDS RUN race creates a physical playground for young athletes aged 5 to 14 with distances of 1.5 and 3 kilometres.