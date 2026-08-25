Tây Ninh focuses on cashless payments, persistent cash habit notwithstanding

TÂY NINH — Cashless payment is becoming an increasingly familiar part of daily life in Tây Ninh Province, with digital transactions now widely used in public services, education, and commerce.

While the province has made significant strides in expanding its digital payment infrastructure, changing long-standing cash-use habits among some sections of the population remains a major challenge in advancing digital transformation.

Over the past few years, Tây Ninh has witnessed rapid growth in its digital financial ecosystem. Commercial banks have invested heavily in modern banking technologies, including digital banking platforms, electronic identity verification (eKYC), biometric authentication, mobile banking applications, QR code payments and point-of-sale (POS) systems.

Financial institutions have also stepped up efforts to support the public, small businesses, and market vendors in opening bank accounts, generating QR payment codes, and accessing electronic banking services.

More than 4.74 million payment accounts are active in the province, as are over 264,000 QR code payment acceptance points.

Cashless payment channels processed more than 331 million transactions worth nearly VNĐ1.753 quadrillion (US$66.7 billion) during the period, with mobile banking accounting for 65 per cent of the transactions.

The expansion of banking services has been supported by substantial investment in digital connectivity.

5G mobile services are available to 91 per cent of the population, while fibre-optic internet coverage reaches more than 96 per cent.

The improved telecom infrastructure enables wider adoption of digital banking and electronic payment services throughout the province.

Leveraging these advantages, local authorities and banks have introduced a range of cashless payment initiatives in traditional markets, commercial areas, businesses, and residential areas.

Banks work closely with tax authorities and local administrations to encourage broader use of digital financial services.

Phan Tấn Luân, director of Agribank's Bắc Long An Branch, said his bank has implemented models like "cashless streets" and "cashless markets" in all 12 communes under its management.

It organises weekend outreach campaigns to assist the public with digital banking services.

Consumer habits remain a hurdle

But authorities acknowledge that expanding cashless payment faces several obstacles.

Electronic payments are common in education, public administration, social welfare disbursement, and utility bill payments, but adoption remains relatively low in small-value daily transactions, where cash continues to dominate despite the huge potential.

Officials attribute the situation to limited digital literacy, particularly among seniors, people living in rural areas, and socially disadvantaged communities, and the habit of using cash.

Growing concerns over online fraud, phishing scams and cybercrime also make some sections of the population hesitant to use electronic payments.

Public awareness campaigns do not always reach target groups effectively, and support for first-time users remains uneven across localities.

Several sectors like healthcare, e-commerce, and essential public services offer considerable room for expanding digital transactions.

While payment infrastructure has improved significantly, better integration between banking systems and service providers, stronger user support, and more effective performance monitoring are still needed.

Huỳnh Văn Sơn, vice chairman of the Tây Ninh People's Committee, said the province would promote cashless payments as an integral part of digital transformation, administrative reform, and the Government's Project 06.

All government agencies have been instructed to put in place plans and measurable targets, particularly in areas where cashless payment remains low, he said.

The province will upgrade the payments infrastructure, strengthening connectivity between banks and public service providers and expanding successful models such as cashless markets, cashless streets, and cashless residential communities.

Authorities also plan to intensify communication campaigns and provide practical guidance to help the public, especially in rural and border areas, become familiar with digital payments.

But officials believe the long-term success of digital transformation will depend not only on technological readiness but also on building public trust and encouraging lasting changes in consumer behaviour, paving the way for a safer, more convenient, and more inclusive digital society. — VNS