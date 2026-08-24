Việt Nam–China economic corridor shifts to integrated cooperation

LÀO CAI — The 12th conference on cooperation along the economic corridor linking Lào Cai, Hà Nội, Hải Phòng and Quảng Ninh of Việt Nam with China's Yunnan province has called for a decisive shift from fragmented initiatives to integrated, value-driven cooperation across the entire corridor.

Held in Sa Pa Ward of Lào Cai Province on August 24, the conference brought together leaders from the participating localities, along with relevant Vietnamese and Chinese agencies.

Secretary of the Lào Cai Party Committee Dương Quốc Huy said that after two decades of development, the corridor needs a new approach, moving from simply “having cooperation” to jointly creating tangible value and shared benefits for all.

Participants agreed to strengthen connectivity across the entire corridor and focus on practical projects with clear priorities and concrete results.

Liu Hongjian, deputy secretary of the Yunnan provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Kunming municipal Party Committee, said the five provinces and cities are currently at a pivotal stage of accelerating development. To further strengthen common perceptions and deepen cooperation, they are jointly exploring and continuously refining a cooperation model suited to their specific realities, enhancing planning alignment, and speeding up shared development.

He expressed confidence that by steadfastly upholding shared ideals, respecting each other's interests, and maintaining timely communication and consultation, the parties can effectively overcome immediate challenges and work together to pave an increasingly broad path for cooperation.

Vice Chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee Bùi Duy Cường called for the faster implementation of the Lào Cai–Hà Nội–Hải Phòng railway, which would provide momentum for integrated and modern connectivity for the entire corridor.

Vice Chairman of the Hải Phòng People's Committee Nguyễn Minh Hùng said the next period's breakthrough should connect not only localities but also infrastructure, businesses, markets, and value chains.

He proposed closer investment and business linkages, with priority given to in agro-processing, supporting industries, electronics, green energy, smart logistics, cross-border e-commerce, science – technology, and human resources training.

Tourism was also highlighted as a major area for strong cooperation under the 2026–27 Việt Nam–China Tourism Cooperation Year. Vice Chairman of the Quảng Ninh People's Committee Lê Vân Anh proposed joint tourism routes linking Yunnan with Lào Cai, Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, and Quảng Ninh. The links would include road, rail and air transport.

The participating localities signed a memorandum of cooperation, focusing on organising all-level delegation exchanges and boosting substantive ties in transport, investment, trade, logistics, tourism, culture, sports, education, health care, science – technology, finance, and banking.

The 13th conference is scheduled to be held in Hải Phòng in 2028. — VNA/VNS