VPBank supports Taiwanese businesses as Việt Nam enters a new investment cycle

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam enters a new investment cycle, VPBank is positioning itself as a long-term financial partner for Taiwanese businesses, leveraging market intelligence, local networks and tailored financial solutions to support investors from market entry through expansion.

Việt Nam is entering a new investment cycle spanning transport infrastructure, urban development, logistics, energy and high-tech manufacturing. Streamlined administrative procedures, accelerated digitalisation and faster policy implementation are creating new opportunities for international investors with strong technological capabilities and supply chain expertise.

VPBank is developing a dedicated support model for Taiwanese businesses investing in Việt Nam.

At the online seminar 'Taiwanese FDI Business Insights 2026 – Asia Economic Outlook & Việt Nam Market Update' held last week, VPBank experts said investment had become an increasingly important driver of Việt Nam’s growth. In the first half of 2026, the economy expanded by about 8.2 per cent, with investment contributing roughly 5.5 percentage points to growth – significantly higher than in the previous two years.

The momentum is being driven by three major sources of capital. Public investment is leading major infrastructure projects, the private sector continues to account for the largest share, while foreign direct investment (FDI) is adding capital, technology and production capacity. According to VPBank, around 80 per cent of total investment demand in the next few years will need to be mobilised from the private sector, foreign capital, public-private partnerships and other market-based sources.

Taiwanese businesses have considerable room to expand their presence in Việt Nam. While traditional sectors such as textiles and garments, footwear, furniture and industrial manufacturing remain important, Taiwanese investment is increasingly moving towards higher-value industries, including electronics, semiconductors, precision components and advanced industrial equipment.

These sectors are closely aligned with Việt Nam’s drive to upgrade its manufacturing capabilities and deepen its participation in global value chains.

However, greater opportunities also bring greater implementation challenges. An FDI project must address legal requirements, site selection, supply chains, workers, payments, financing and risk management, while rising funding costs, limited room for interest rate cuts and exchange rate volatility require close monitoring.

As a result, an investor’s success increasingly depends not only on capital and technology, but also on its ability to understand the local market and execute projects effectively. This is where VPBank is seeking to make a difference through a dedicated support model for Taiwanese businesses.

Three layers of support

VPBank is building an integrated financial ecosystem to support Taiwanese businesses throughout their investment journey in Việt Nam, based on three key capabilities: market intelligence, ecosystem connectivity and financial solutions.

VPBank combines market expertise, local networks and financial solutions to support Taiwanese businesses.

First, VPBank provides economic, financial and policy analysis relevant to investment decisions. Its Economic and Financial Market Research teams monitor growth, interest rates, exchange rates, trade and capital flows, helping businesses develop investment plans and prepare appropriate financial scenarios.

Next, the Taiwan Investment and Trade Promotion Office under Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and VPBank’s FDI Centre serve as important bridges for investors in Việt Nam. Dedicated teams with an understanding of Taiwanese business practices and decision-making processes help connect investors with government agencies, industrial parks, business associations, suppliers and local partners.

Beyond its local capabilities, VPBank also draws on international partnerships to support cross-border investment projects. The backing of SMBC, a leading Japanese financial group that currently holds a 15 per cent stake in VPBank, strengthens the bank’s ability to provide international-standard advisory, connectivity and financial solutions for FDI clients.

Third, VPBank provides financial solutions tailored to each stage of an investment project, covering factory and equipment investment, working capital, trade finance, supply chain finance, mergers and acquisitions, cash management and payroll services.

For electronics and high-tech businesses, the bank also develops sustainable finance solutions to help companies meet ESG requirements in international markets and global supply chains.

VPBank’s corporate digital banking platform, VPBank NeoBiz, supports five languages – Vietnamese, English, Chinese, Japanese and Suoth Korean – enabling investors to manage cross-border transactions more conveniently. This allows VPBank to support clients from market research and legal-entity establishment through factory construction, operations and subsequent expansion.

The bank’s support capabilities are underpinned by its financial strength. As of the end of the second quarter of 2026, VPBank’s consolidated total assets exceeded VNĐ1.5 quadrillion, while equity surpassed VNĐ191 trillion and its capital adequacy ratio stood at 13.29 per cent. Its recently secured US$1.44 billion sustainability-linked syndicated loan also demonstrates its access to substantial, long-term funding from international markets.

Kamijo Hiroki, vice general director and head of FDI and Transaction Banking at VPBank, said: “VPBank is committed to becoming a trusted financial partner for the Taiwanese business community, providing capital solutions, market insights and long-term support throughout businesses’ growth journeys in Việt Nam.”

As Việt Nam’s growth becomes increasingly dependent on investment and productivity, the ability to turn investment plans into successful projects will be critical. With a strong financial foundation, the backing of SMBC and extensive local execution capabilities, VPBank is strengthening its role as a long-term bridge connecting Taiwanese capital with investment opportunities in Việt Nam. — VNS