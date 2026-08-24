Government orders efforts to resolve long-stalled projects to unleash resources

HÀ NỘI — The Government has ordered ministries and local authorities to accelerate reviews and clear obstacles for more than 4,600 stalled projects nationwide to unleash resources for socio-economic development.

According to the official dispatch signed by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc on August 22, as of the end of July, authorities had identified 4,619 long-stalled projects. Of these, 3,984 were reviewed and classified into six groups, while 635 cases had yet to be assessed.

The Government said progress in addressing the projects remained limited, including slow updates of the status and inconsistent data. Many projects face complex legal issues that have persisted across different periods and are governed by different regulations.

To accelerate the process, the Government ordered ministries, local authorities and project management agencies to conduct a comprehensive review of all stalled projects and update and classify them by September 15.

For projects requiring mechanisms or policies from the Government or National Assembly, the projects’ implementation status, causes of delays and legal grounds must be reported in detail together with proposed solutions. Relevant ministries must then determine the appropriate resolution and provide timely guidance to allow projects to resume.

Where no adequate legal basis exists, authorities must study amendments to regulations or propose special mechanisms to the Government or National Assembly.

The Ministry of Finance is in charge of supervising the implementation while proposing measures to hold responsible agencies and local authorities accountable for delays in updating data or resolving obstacles.

National Assembly Resolution 29, issued earlier this year, established a legal framework for resolving a large number of long-stalled projects, with the aim of unlocking resources for the economy and supporting the Government's target of double-digit economic growth.

More than 1,000 projects have been cleared thus far, helping to unlock nearly VNĐ800 trillion (US$30.6 billion) in investment capital, Government statistics showed. — VNS