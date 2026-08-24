Vietnam Airlines launches direct flights to Sri Lanka

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines has officially launched a direct route between HCM City and Colombo, Sri Lanka, becoming the first Vietnamese carrier to operate direct flights to the South Asian island nation.

The new route comes amid a sharp increase in passenger traffic between Việt Nam and Sri Lanka, particularly during the first months of 2026.

Vietnam Airlines will operate it three times a week, with flights departing HCM City on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, while return flights from Colombo to HCM City will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Travel demand between the two countries continues to grow rapidly. In the first quarter of 2026, the passenger number surged by more than 136 per cent year on year. In 2025, over 38,000 passengers travelled between Việt Nam and Sri Lanka, representing a 17.5 per cent increase from 2024.

The HCM City–Colombo route is part of Vietnam Airlines' plan to expand its international network this year. The national flag carrier previously launched direct services between Hà Nội and Amsterdam and between HCM City and Phuket.

It also increased frequencies on a number of routes to Moscow, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore, and Manila to meet growing demand for travel and trade. — VNA/VNS