VN-Index breaks over 1,800 points on large-cap stocks

HÀ NỘI — The stock market was mixed on Wednesday, with the benchmark VN-Index decisively breaking above the 1,800-point threshold as large-cap stocks rallied and new information from FTSE Russell strengthened expectations for international capital inflows.

The VN-Index on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE) closed at 1,821.32 points, up 29.91 points from the previous session. More than 731 million shares changed hands, with trading value reaching nearly VNĐ20 trillion (US$762 million).

Market breadth was positive, with 182 stocks advancing and 125 declining.

The HNX-Index, however, moved in the opposite direction, losing 0.69 points to finish at 281.96.

Large-cap stocks provided the strongest momentum for the southern market, with 25 of the 30 biggest stocks advancing and only two declining.

Techcombank (TCB) hit its daily ceiling price, while Vingroup (VIC) jumped 4.31 per cent. The remaining gainers in the VN30 basket advanced by less than 3 per cent.

The TCB's rally followed a Reuters report that France's BNP Paribas and South Korea's KB Kookmin Bank were separately in talks to acquire at least a 15 per cent stake in Techcombank as a strategic investor. The potential transaction could be worth around $2 billion.

Positive sentiment also extended across financial stocks. Among securities companies, SSI Securities (SSI) rose 1.88 per cent, VIX Securities (VIX) gained 1.77 per cent, Techcom Securities (TCX) climbed 3.6 per cent, VNDirect Securities (VND) advanced 0.9 per cent and Ho Chi Minh City Securities (HCM) added 0.95 per cent.

Oil and gas shares also traded firmly, with Petrovietnam Refining and Petrochemical Corporation (BSR), PV Oil (OIL), PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PVS), PetroVietnam Chemical and Services (PVC) and PV Drilling (PVD) all ending higher.

Foreign investor activity was relatively balanced today. They recorded net sales of VNĐ42.62 billion on HoSE while net buying a value of VNĐ45.87 billion on HNX.

One of the key developments attracting investors' attention was FTSE Russell's first disclosure of Việt Nam's expected weighting in the FTSE Emerging All Cap Index following completion of the market upgrade roadmap.

According to version 1.3 of an FAQ document released by FTSE Russell on the evening of Tuesday, Việt Nam will officially begin its inclusion in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS) from September 21, 2026. — BIZHUB/VNS