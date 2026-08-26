30% tax cut to boost small businesses

The Government’s two-year tax cut is set to reduce the burden on small, medium-sized and household businesses, giving them more room to reinvest and expand as they navigate ongoing economic challenges.
Under Decision No. 3806/QĐ-UBND, issued by the municipal People's Committee in late July, digitalisation has been identified as a key driver of economic growth and a pillar supporting the city's target of achieving double-digit gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth.
Việt Nam has a high demand for agricultural products for consumption, processing, and subsequent export, while Argentina boasts competitive agro-industrial production alongside renowned capabilities in biotechnology and genetics.