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Home Economy

30% tax cut to boost small businesses

August 26, 2026 - 17:49
The Government’s two-year tax cut is set to reduce the burden on small, medium-sized and household businesses, giving them more room to reinvest and expand as they navigate ongoing economic challenges.

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Economy

Hà Nội’s digital roadmap to reshape growth model by 2030

Under Decision No. 3806/QĐ-UBND, issued by the municipal People's Committee in late July, digitalisation has been identified as a key driver of economic growth and a pillar supporting the city's target of achieving double-digit gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth.

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