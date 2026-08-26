Quảng Ninh approves $610 million investment in 16 projects

HÀ NỘI — Quảng Ninh Province on Wednesday granted investment approvals for 16 projects with combined capital of around VNĐ16.1 trillion (US$610 million).

The projects span across various sectors from healthcare, urban development, social housing, environmental protection, trade and services, tourism, mining, agriculture to high technology and manufacturing.

Bùi Văn Khắng, chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, said that the projects are expected to bring new infrastructure, production capacity and resources for the province's future development.

Quảng Ninh is entering a new phase of development, with expanding economic opportunities and higher development requirements, making the role of businesses and investors increasingly important, Khắng said.

The locality considers enterprises to be at the centre of investment and production, and their success is closely linked to the province's own development, he said, urging investors to quickly turn their commitments into completed projects, production facilities, products and tangible economic and social benefits.

The northern province pledged to accompany businesses and investors throughout project implementation and to continue improving its investment and business environment.

Quảng Ninh aims to build a dynamic, modern, green and sustainable economy and wants investors to become long-term partners in the province's development, Khắng said. — VNS