Stavian Industrial Metal supports commercial launch of Việt Nam's first primary aluminium ingots

LÂM ĐỒNG — Stavian Industrial Metal has received the first batch of primary aluminium ingots produced at the Đắk Nông Aluminium Electrolysis Plant, becoming the official distributor of the products as Việt Nam begins commercial production of domestically smelted primary aluminium.

The milestone was marked at a launch ceremony held on Sunday in Lâm Đồng Province and organised by Trần Hồng Quân Metallurgy Co Ltd. The event was attended by Party and Government leaders, representatives of ministries, central and local authorities, and businesses from Việt Nam's industrial and metals sectors.

As one of the first enterprises to receive aluminium ingots from the production line, Stavian Industrial Metal will distribute the products to the domestic market, supporting the commercialisation of 'Made in Việt Nam' primary aluminium.

The first commercial shipment marks the beginning of market circulation for domestically produced primary aluminium. It is expected to contribute to the development of a local aluminium supply chain, improve raw material self-sufficiency and create added value for the country's manufacturing and processing industries.

Nguyễn Minh Tú, Vice Chairman of Stavian Group and Chairman of Stavian Industrial Metal, attended the ceremony alongside the company's board of directors.

Stavian Industrial Metal operates in industrial metals processing, manufacturing investment and trading, supplying steel, aluminium, copper and zinc products to customers in both domestic and international markets. Through Stavian Group's network of partners in more than 100 countries and territories and over 30 international offices, the company aims to expand market access, strengthen connections between domestic manufacturers and global supply chains, and enhance the competitiveness of Vietnamese metal products.

The company said its participation in the launch reflected its commitment to supporting domestic manufacturers, promoting market development and contributing to the establishment of a modern and sustainable metals supply chain.

The Đắk Nông Aluminium Electrolysis Plant is Việt Nam's first aluminium smelting project, with an annual production capacity of 450,000 tonnes.

The production of the country's first primary aluminium ingots marks the completion of Việt Nam's bauxite–alumina–primary aluminium value chain. Industry observers say the development is expected to improve the utilisation of domestic mineral resources, strengthen supply autonomy and provide a foundation for the country's aluminium industry to integrate more deeply into regional and global supply chains. — VNS