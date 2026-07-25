Việt Nam launches programme to develop globally competitive CEOs

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) on July 25 launched a Việt Nam business leadership development programme 2026-30 (Vietnam CEO for a New Era), to build a new generation of internationally competitive chief executive officers (CEOs) in Việt Nam.

This programme is designed to equip business leaders with internationally recognised management skills and prepare them for digital transformation, green transition and deeper integration into global value chains.

The initiative comes as Việt Nam pursues faster, higher-quality economic growth and steps up efforts to develop high-quality business leadership in line with government priorities to expand the role of the private sector under Resolution 68, and enhance innovation under Resolution 57.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, attended by Politburo member and Foreign Minister Lê Hoài Trung, VCCI Chairman Hồ Sỹ Hùng said Vietnamese businesses would need leaders with long-term vision, modern management capabilities and the ability to adapt to rapid technological and geopolitical change.

The programme is one of the organisation's flagship initiatives, closely aligned with VCCI's mission, the Party and State's development agenda, and the needs of Việt Nam's more than one million active enterprises.

VCCI said it would mobilise support from its nationwide network, business associations, training partners, experts, international organisations, and the broader business community to implement the programme.

The chamber also called on entrepreneurs to participate not only as learners but also as mentors and contributors who can share experience and foster a culture of lifelong learning and innovation.

Representing the Ministry of Finance, Bùi Anh Tuấn, head of the Department for the Development of Private Enterprises, described the programme as a practical step toward implementing Politburo Resolution 68-NQ/TW and the Prime Minister's Decision 525/QĐ-TTg.

Tuấn noted that amid intensifying global competition, corporate governance and leadership quality had become decisive factors in business competitiveness.

Developing CEOs with modern management thinking, international capabilities, and strong business ethics would be necessary.

According to Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Thị Thanh Mai as Chancellor of the Việt Nam National University–HCM City (VNU-HCM), the programme aims to cultivate a new generation of CEOs with strategic vision, innovative thinking, and social responsibility. It also seeks to strengthen the cooperation among government, universities, and businesses in education, research, and knowledge transfer.

The curriculum has been designed for a wide range of participants, from leaders of large corporations to executives of small and medium-sized enterprises, family businesses, and startups, with the goal of building a nationally connected network of Vietnamese CEOs capable of competing at both regional and international levels.

VNU-HCM expects the programme to make a meaningful contribution to developing business leaders who possess strategic thinking, innovation capabilities, and a strong sense of social responsibility, supporting Việt Nam's ambitions for rapid and sustainable development.

The university partnered with A11 Management Consulting Vietnam Co, Ltd, INSEAD Business School, and other partners to develop the curriculum. Faculty members from VNU-HCM will work alongside INSEAD experts to deliver executive education programmes both in Việt Nam and internationally.

Speaking at the launch, A11 Chief Executive Officer Võ Thị Minh An said: "Through the Vietnam CEO for a New Era programme, we aim to transform global best practices into 'glocal' value – combining world-class knowledge with a deep understanding of Việt Nam's business environment – to support a new generation of leaders shaping the future. We firmly believe the programme will create lasting value for Việt Nam's future business leaders."

Professor Sameer Hasija, Dean of Executive Education and Dean of the Asia Campus at INSEAD, said that as Việt Nam continues its remarkable economic development, cultivating future-ready business leaders would be critical to sustaining growth and driving innovation.

"INSEAD is honoured to partner with VCCI, A11, and VNU-HCM to equip Vietnamese executives with world-class management expertise, a global mindset, and the confidence to build competitive, resilient, and sustainable organisations in an increasingly interconnected and rapidly evolving world," Hasija said.

The programme will offer executive education for leaders of large corporations, family businesses, small and medium-sized enterprises and startups, covering subjects including strategic leadership, corporate governance, digital transformation, finance, sustainability, ESG and international business development.

In addition to executive training, the initiative aims to establish a network linking business leaders, academics, international experts and policymakers to promote knowledge sharing, collaboration and innovation, supporting the long-term development and global competitiveness of Việt Nam's business community. — VNS