Quantum hackathon finals open in Việt Nam with participants from 30 economies

GIA LAI — The final round of an international quantum computing hackathon opened in Gia Lai Province on Friday, bringing together nearly 100 contestants from 30 countries and territories to develop quantum-based solutions for real-world challenges.

The Quantum Computing for Social Good 2026 (QC4SG 2026) competition, jointly organised by the Vietnam National Innovation Centre (NIC), Gia Lai Province and the Vietnam Quantum Innovation and Technology Experts Network (VNQuantum), attracted more than 500 applications during its six-month global recruitment campaign.

Twenty-seven teams advanced to the finals.

Running from July 24 to 28, the event focuses on applying quantum computing to areas including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, logistics, finance, healthcare, agriculture and sustainable development.

Teams will receive technical mentoring before presenting their projects at a Demo Day later this week.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng said the participation of scientists, experts and young innovators from around the world reflected Việt Nam's ambition to engage early in frontier technologies.

He said quantum technology was becoming a key area of global competition, requiring countries to build not only technological capabilities but also skilled talent and strong innovation ecosystems.

He stressed that Việt Nam should develop its own expertise to strengthen national competitiveness.

"Việt Nam must engage early, gradually master the technology, and build its competitive edge on Vietnamese talent and innovation."

NIC’s Deputy Director Võ Xuân Hoài said quantum technology was emerging as a foundation for several strategic industries.

He said Việt Nam needed to develop basic research, human resources, practical applications and stronger collaboration among government agencies, universities, research institutes, businesses and international partners to participate in global value chains.

Hoài said the hackathon was designed not only as a technology competition but also as a platform linking training, research, incubation and investment to help build the country's quantum ecosystem.

Lâm Hải Giang, vice chairman of the Gia Lai People's Committee, said the province hopes to position itself as a hub for science, technology and innovation by attracting researchers, technology companies and high-quality talent through initiatives such as the 2026 Quantum Year programme.

According to the organisers, the competition follows a training, mentoring, investment matching and incubation model aimed at helping promising ideas progress towards commercial applications.

Alongside the competition, a VNQuantum Dealroom will connect participating teams, researchers and startups with technology companies and investors to explore research partnerships and commercialisation opportunities.

The organisers said selected projects would continue to receive incubation support through the end of 2026.

The event comes as Việt Nam steps up efforts to develop strategic technologies under Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, and Prime Minister Decision No. 21/2026/QĐ-TTg, which identifies quantum technologies and cybersecurity as national strategic technology priorities. — BIZHUB/VNS