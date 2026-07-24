DHL breaks ground on $71 million logistics campus in Hưng Yên

By Thu Trà

HƯNG YÊN — DHL Supply Chain on Friday broke ground on a logistics campus, worth 63 million euros (more than US$71 million), in the northern province of Hưng Yên, expanding its presence in one of the country's fastest-growing manufacturing and logistics hubs as Việt Nam strengthens its role in global supply chains.

The DHL North Logistics Campus will provide direct access to the Hà Nội-Hải Phòng Expressway, linking Nội Bài International Airport, Hà Nội, and Hải Phòng Port, the largest deep-sea port in northern Việt Nam, the company said.

The investment comes as Việt Nam continues to attract global manufacturers and expand its role in international trade, supported by strong exports, broad free trade agreements and rising foreign direct investment.

"Việt Nam continues to be one of the most exciting growth markets in the region and this investment reflects our confidence in its future," said Steve Walker, CEO of DHL Supply Chain's Thailand-Vietnam Cluster.

Walker said Việt Nam was expected to record the world's fourth-largest increase in merchandise trade volume between 2026 and 2030, behind only China, India and the US, with trade projected to grow by about 6 per cent annually over the period.

Exports account for about 87 per cent of Việt Nam's gross domestic product, making it one of the world's most export-oriented economies, while the country's extensive network of free trade agreements continued to strengthen its appeal as a manufacturing and supply chain hub, he said.

"These are the reasons why DHL Supply Chain is investing in Việt Nam, which we see as one of our key growth countries globally."

The logistics campus will span more than 82,500 square metres. The first phase, scheduled for completion in the first half of 2027, will provide about 41,180 square metres of warehouse space, while the second phase is planned to begin construction in the second half of 2028.

The facility will serve sectors including technology, automotive, industrial manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, according to Walker.

"The latest DHL Global Connectedness Report highlights Việt Nam's rising importance in global trade," Bertrand Juvigny, said managing director of DHL Supply Chain Vietnam.

Trade is Việt Nam's strongest pillar of global connectedness, ranking ninth worldwide, and the country is projected to record the world's fourth-largest absolute increase in merchandise trade between 2026 and 2030, reinforcing DHL's confidence in its long-term prospects, Juvigny said.

"This investment reflects our strong growth ambitions in Việt Nam and our determination to continue building world-class logistics infrastructure to support economic development, attract investment, create jobs, and strengthen supply chains across the region," he said.

He added that Hưng Yên was emerging as one of northern Việt Nam's most strategic manufacturing and logistics locations and the campus would bring DHL closer to its customers and the region's key growth corridors.

The Hưng Yên project will be DHL Supply Chain's largest premium Grade-A logistics campus in Southeast Asia and reflects the company's long-term commitment to expanding logistics infrastructure in Việt Nam, he said.

The investment also aligns with Việt Nam's logistics development strategy for 2025-35, which prioritises modern logistics infrastructure through large-scale logistics hubs, upgraded ports, airports and rail links, as well as smart warehousing and green logistics to improve supply chain efficiency.

Lâm Đức Thuấn, deputy head of the Hưng Yên Province Industrial Parks Management Board, said the project would help strengthen logistics infrastructure, improve warehousing and distribution services and support manufacturers operating in the province's industrial parks.

He said provincial authorities would continue supporting the project's implementation and facilitate long-term investment in the province. — VNS