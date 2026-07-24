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Hotel and tourism technology forum to be held in Đà Nẵng

July 24, 2026 - 16:06
HORECFEX Vietnam 2026, a technology and innovation forum for the hotel and tourism sectors, will be organised on August 20-21 in Đà Nẵng City's Ariyana Convention Centre Danang.
A visitor try out VR tech in a press conference for the upcoming HORECFEX Vietnam 2026, a technology and innovation forum for the hotel and tourism sectors. — VNA/VNS Photo

ĐÀ NẴNG — HORECFEX Vietnam 2026, a technology and innovation forum for the hotel and tourism sectors, will be organised on August 20-21 in Đà Nẵng City's Ariyana Convention Centre Danang.

Nguyễn Đức Quỳnh, chairman of HORECFEX Vietnam, said at a press conference yesterday that the forum aims to connect businesses, authorities and experts, as well as promote technology solutions and supply chain co-operation.

It is held as Việt Nam is implementing the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW on scientific development breakthrough, innovation and national digital transformation, he said.

“Technology and artificial intelligence can help businesses improve their management and service quality, but the human element is still the deciding factor in creating core values in the hospitality sector.”

The forum will feature nearly 100 businesses showcasing a wide range of technology products such as AI tools, automations, data management applications and operating solutions.

There will also be over 40 discussion panels focusing on AI applications, sustainable development and human resource development, as well as business meetings for companies to network and find international partners.

HORECFEX Vietnam was held for the first time in 2024, and it is now one of the biggest exhibition events for the hotel and tourism sectors in Asia, attracting companies from countries around the world. — VNS

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