Việt Nam, Bloomberg seek deeper ties to boost financial market development

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Finance Trần Quốc Phương held a working session with Bing Li, Head of Asia-Pacific for Bloomberg, in Hà Nội to discuss bilateral cooperation in financial market development, international investor connectivity, and preparations for APEC 2027.

Both sides agreed to foster comprehensive collaboration to better connect Việt Nam’s financial market with the global ecosystem.

At the working session, Phương highlighted Bloomberg’s extensive global scale and network, and expressed his high expectations that the two sides will expand partnership across multiple domains, particularly in advancing Việt Nam's financial market infrastructure.

Phương emphasised that Việt Nam was pressing ahead with the development of the International Financial Centre in HCM City and Đà Nẵng. While the regulatory framework and organisational structure are gradually taking shape, their successful operation would require high-quality human resources, financial technology (fintech) capabilities, and direct integration into global capital markets. The centre is envisioned as an international gateway facilitating two-way capital flows between Việt Nam and the world.

Regarding APEC 2027, which Việt Nam will host, Phương noted that the Ministry of Finance would lead several key events, including deputy-ministerial and ministerial meetings, as well as specialised capital market discussions. He invited Bloomberg to partner with the ministry by sharing international expertise, offering media support, and promoting Việt Nam’s initiatives to the global financial community.

Furthermore, the ministry was currently drafting a master scheme for the development of Việt Nam's financial market. Phương welcomed Bloomberg’s technical insights during the drafting process and reaffirmed the ministry's readiness to cooperate in linking foreign investors with the domestic market.

For his part, Bing noted that 2026 marks 30 years of Bloomberg’s presence in Việt Nam. He affirmed the group’s commitment to long-term collaboration across frontier sectors such as fintech, artificial intelligence, education, and financial community development.

On APEC 2027, Bing Li said Bloomberg would stand ready to mobilise its full range of resources to support Việt Nam, from media coverage and technological capabilities to sharing international expertise and connecting the country with the global investment community.

Bloomberg looked forward to a long-term partnership with Việt Nam in pioneering fields like fintech, AI, education, and financial market ecosystem building, he said. — VNA/VNS