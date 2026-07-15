4 international exhibitions open in HCM City to showcase power, green energy, food processing technologies

HCM CITY — The 19th Vietnam International Exhibition on Electrical Technology and Equipment (Vietnam ETE 2026), the International Exhibition on Products of Energy Saving and Green Power (Greenergy Expo 2026) and the Electric Energy Conference and Show (ELECS Vietnam 2026) opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City on July 15, reinforcing their position as Việt Nam's leading annual trade event for the electricity and energy industries.

Organised by C.I.S Vietnam Advertising & Exhibition JSC in collaboration with the HCM City Association of Mechanical and Electrical Enterprises and other partners, the exhibitions span nearly 20,000 square metres, with more than 800 booths and nearly 650 exhibitors from South Korea, China, Germany, Austria, Russia, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and other countries.

Speaking at their opening, Trương Chí Dũng, general director of C.I.S Vietnam Advertising & Exhibition JSC, said the exhibitions bring together leading brands such as Gelex, Toshiba, ABB, LS Electric, HD Hyundai Electric, KEPCO, Helukabel, Shihlin, and Hioki to showcase the latest technologies in electrical equipment, renewable energies, and energy-saving solutions.

The Korea Electrical Manufacturers Association returns as a partner of the exhibitions through the ELECS Vietnam pavilion, while a large Chinese business delegation is also participating to showcase advanced electrical and energy technologies.

Dũng said that, after 18 editions, Vietnam ETE and Greenergy Expo have established themselves as the country’s largest specialised exhibitions for electrical technologies, energy efficiency, and green energy.

Alongside the exhibitions, a series of seminars, business matching programmes, and product launches will be held to connect domestic and international enterprises.

For the first time, the exhibitions are being held along with the Vietnam International Exhibition on Processing, Packaging and Preserving Food and Agricultural Products (Vietnam PFA 2026).

Dũng said the food processing and packaging industry plays a key role in increasing the value of Việt Nam's agricultural products and strengthening their position in global supply chains.

Vietnam PFA aims to become a strategic platform for technology exchange, business networking, and sustainable industrial development through automation and digitalisation.

It will host specialised seminars and business matching sessions involving more than 300 buyers, creating opportunities for enterprises to expand partnerships and promote technology transfer.

Addressing its opening ceremony, Nguyễn Thị Lâm Giang, director general of the Agency for Innovation, Green Transition and Industrial Promotion under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said Việt Nam's energy sector is undergoing rapid transformation as growing demand, industrialisation, and digitalisation require a more resilient and sustainable power system.

She said the priorities include accelerating clean energy development, modernising transmission and distribution infrastructure, and applying digital technologies to power system management.

These would strengthen energy security, improve energy efficiency, and support Việt Nam's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, she said.

She said the four exhibitions "will provide practical opportunities for businesses to promote trade, facilitate technology transfer, attract investment, and expand production and business activities, while contributing to Việt Nam's economic and industrial development."

Kwon Tae Han, deputy consul general of South Korea in HCM City, said the rapid development of artificial intelligence is creating new challenges for the power sector, making reliable, efficient, and sustainable electricity supply increasingly important.

He said the exhibitions would provide participating companies with opportunities to showcase innovative technologies, explore new business opportunities, and further strengthen technological cooperation, investment, and long-term partnerships between Korean and Vietnamese enterprises in the energy industry. — VNS