Digital technology firms take the lead in innovation ecosystem

HÀ NỘI — Digital technology enterprises have emerged as the driving force behind Việt Nam's innovation ecosystem, accounting for the overwhelming majority of the country's science, technology and innovation businesses.

After 18 months of implementing Resolution No 57 on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, statistics showed that Việt Nam is now home to more than 81,000 science, technology and innovation enterprises.

Of these, digital technology (ICT) companies make up the largest share, with 78,370 businesses nationwide.

Other segments of the innovation ecosystem remain relatively small. The country has 1,901 research and development enterprises, 508 innovative start-ups, 260 certified science and technology enterprises and 32 high-tech enterprises.

The private sector continues to dominate the ecosystem, with 75,147 enterprises, accounting for 92.7 per cent of the total.

Foreign-invested enterprises number 5,807, representing 7.2 per cent, while state-owned enterprises account for just 117 businesses, or 0.1 per cent. — BIZHUB/VNS