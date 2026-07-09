SABECO places sustainability at heart of long-term growth strategy

HÀ NỘI — With more than 150 years of growing alongside Việt Nam, Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation (SABECO) is positioning sustainability at the heart of its long-term business strategy, viewing green transformation not only as an environmental responsibility but also as a driver of competitiveness and national economic growth.

Speaking at the World Energy and Environment Forum – Việt Nam 2026, held under the theme 'Việt Nam's pathway to net zero' in Hà Nội on Wednesday, SABECO deputy general director Larry Lee Chio Lim said the brewer is modernising its operations, strengthening responsible value chains and investing in resource efficiency to support Việt Nam's transition towards a greener, more resilient economy.

As the country pursues its net-zero emissions target by 2050 and responds to increasingly stringent global sustainability standards, Lee said businesses have an important role to play in delivering quality, resilient and sustainable growth.

"The definition of growth is evolving. It is no longer only about speed, scale or market expansion. It is increasingly about quality, resilience and sustainability," he said.

According to Lee, sustainability has become an essential element of competitiveness, helping companies improve operational efficiency, manage risks, attract talent and build trust in both domestic and international markets.

For SABECO, whose history spans more than 150 years, adapting to changing market conditions has always been part of its development. Under its 'Thriving As One' philosophy, the company is integrating sustainability into its business transformation rather than treating it as a standalone initiative.

"Sustainability is not stopping at doing good but building a stronger business, one that can continue to grow responsibly in a changing economy," Lee said.

He added the company's approach focuses on three priorities: strengthening operational resilience, improving resource efficiency and building stronger value-chain collaboration.

Those priorities are underpinned by SABECO's scale. The company operates 26 breweries, 11 trading companies, a supply chain company, a transportation company, packaging and mechanical companies, and a nationwide distribution network serving more than 200,000 outlets. It exports to more than 40 countries and has an annual production capacity of 2.45 billion litres.

"This scale gives us reach. But more importantly, it gives us responsibility," Lee said, noting that improvements in energy use, water efficiency, packaging, logistics and supplier standards can generate positive impacts across the company's ecosystem.

SABECO's sustainability framework is built around environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities identified through materiality assessments and stakeholder expectations.

Its environmental agenda focuses on packaging and the circular economy, greenhouse gas emissions, energy consumption, waste management, water stewardship and biodiversity. Social priorities include occupational health and safety, consumer health and safety, community engagement, human rights, and talent attraction and development.

Governance priorities cover responsible supply chain management, corporate governance, innovation, and customer privacy and security.

Lee said sustainability must be managed with the same discipline as business performance through clear targets, accountability and measurable key performance indicators.

The company has established goals covering climate action, renewable energy, water stewardship and circular packaging, alongside targets for occupational safety, employee engagement, responsible drinking, community value and responsible supply chains.

SABECO has identified three business-led priorities where it believes it can make the greatest contribution to sustainable growth.

The first is climate resilience and the energy transition.

Lee said the company is investing in renewable energy, biomass boilers, rooftop solar systems, carbon dioxide recovery and energy-efficiency initiatives to improve operational resilience while preparing for a lower-carbon economy.

In 2025, renewable energy accounted for 46.4 per cent of energy used across SABECO's breweries, while total greenhouse gas emissions declined by 13.2 per cent compared with 2023.

"These are important results because they show that production growth does not have to mean higher environmental impact," he said.

The second priority is resource stewardship and circular growth.

In 2025, SABECO reduced water consumption intensity by 5.5 per cent compared with 2023, while water collection, reuse and recycling reached 6.1 per cent of total water input.

The company maintained 100 per cent reusable or recyclable packaging materials and diverted 81.4 per cent of total waste away from landfills. It also recycled 544 tonnes of aluminium packaging and recovered and recycled 1,313 tonnes of carton packaging.

Lee said circular growth goes beyond waste reduction, requiring companies to design systems that use fewer resources, keep materials in circulation for longer and minimise losses throughout the value chain.

The third priority is inclusive growth and responsible value chains.

In 2025, 94 per cent of SABECO's procurement spending went to local suppliers, supporting domestic value creation and strengthening supply chain resilience.

The company also delivered more than 75,000 hours of health, safety and environment training during the year, while all SABECO products carry age restrictions and responsible drinking warnings.

Beyond its operations, SABECO has placed VNĐ2.82 trillion in green deposits to support projects with environmental and social value.

Looking ahead, Lee said green growth requires continued investment, technology adoption, operational discipline and responsible leadership. He also emphasised the importance of consistent policy direction and stronger collaboration between government, businesses and other stakeholders.

"Green growth is a long-term journey," he said.

"For companies, it requires investment, technology, operational discipline and responsible leadership."

He added that SABECO would continue improving energy efficiency, renewable energy use, water stewardship, circular packaging, people development, responsible supply chains and community value as part of its contribution to Việt Nam's sustainable development.

"Our ambition is simple: to remain part of everyday life in Việt Nam, while contributing meaningfully to the country's sustainable growth," Lee said.

"Sustainable development is not a destination. It is a journey we build together."