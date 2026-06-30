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Home Economy

VietinBank fails to sell Saigon Port stake for second straight attempt

June 30, 2026 - 12:05
Following the transaction, VietinBank continues to hold more than 19.31 million SGP shares.
Boats harboured at the Saigon Gateway Terminal. — Photo saigonport.vn

HÀ NỘI — VietinBank did not sell any shares in Saigon Port JSC (SGP) during its latest divestment attempt, citing unfavourable market conditions.

According to the bank's transaction report, it registered to sell more than 19.31 million SGP shares between May 25 and June 23. However, no shares were transferred during the period because market conditions were deemed unsuitable.

Following the transaction, VietinBank continues to hold more than 19.31 million SGP shares, equivalent to an 8.93 per cent stake in Saigon Port.

This marks the second consecutive unsuccessful attempt by the lender to divest its holding. Earlier, during the trading period from April 13 to May 12, VietinBank also failed to sell the same number of shares for the same reason.

In an earlier transaction conducted between March 2 and March 31, the bank sold only 26,500 SGP shares out of more than 19.34 million shares registered for sale.

As a result, VietinBank's ownership declined marginally from more than 19.34 million shares, equivalent to 8.94 per cent of Saigon Port's charter capital, to the current holding of more than 19.31 million shares, or 8.93 per cent.

Separately, Saigon Port announced changes to its senior management and submitted the information to the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) and the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).

The company appointed Chu Ngọc Sơn, assistant to the general director, as chief accountant with effect from May 29, 2026. The appointment has a five-year term.

On the same date, Nguyễn Uyên Minh was relieved of his position as deputy general director after being elected as a full-time member of the company's Board of Directors under Resolution No. 341/NQ-ĐHĐCĐ-CSG dated April 24, 2026.

In the first quarter of 2026, Saigon Port reported consolidated net revenue of nearly VNĐ293.7 billion (US$11 million), up 11.7 per cent year-on-year. Its profit after tax rose by 32 per cent to nearly VNĐ144.7 billion. — BIZHUB/VNS
Vietinbank

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