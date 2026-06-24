Hà Nội to hold investment promotion event on June 29

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội will hold a conference to announce the capital city’s master plan with a 100-year vision alongside the 2026 Investment Promotion Conference at the National Convention Centre on June 29.

The conference is considered a particularly significant event that will open up new development opportunities and attract high-quality capital to the city.

Lê Trung Hiếu, deputy director of the Hà Nội Department of Finance, said that the conference will introduce strategic development directions for the capital city.

It will also present specific mechanisms and policies following the Politburo's Resolution 02-NQ/TW, the 2026 Law on the Capital City and socio-economic development programmes and plans for the new era.

At the event, Hà Nội authorities plan to grant investment policy decisions and investment registration certificates to 20 exemplary projects in the fields of transportation infrastructure, industrial parks, urban development, social housing, environment, science and technology, and foreign investment attraction.

City leaders also expect to sign some 48 memorandums of understanding with domestic and international partners.

Digital technology at the event will showcase investment projects through multilingual virtual reality experience spaces, integrating digital maps, 3D models, virtual models and chatbot systems to help investors access information quickly.

Chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee Vũ Đại Thắng noted that this investment promotion conference is of special significance, held as Hà Nội is seeing widespread development under resolutions from the Politburo and major approved planning schemes.

The event is significant not only for the capital city, but also for the northern region and the entire country, as it will attract investors with strong financial and technological capabilities.

He asked that relevant departments and agencies prepare implementation plans immediately after the conference to quickly realise cooperation commitments and investment projects.

The success of the conference will be measured by the number of signed agreements but also, more importantly, by the effectiveness of project implementation, contributing to creating new growth momentum for the capital's socio-economic development in the next phase, he said. — BIZHUB/VNS