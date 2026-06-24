Quảng Ninh adjusts GRDP growth targets for each quarter

QUẢNG NINH — The northern province of Quảng Ninh posted broad-based socio-economic expansion in the first half and is pushing to deliver full-year gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth above 13 per cent, an all-time high.

To achieve more than VNĐ100 trillion (US$3.7 billion) in state budget revenue this year, the provincial People's Committee has set a target of 13.21 per cent GRDP growth, with quarterly growth projected at 12.58 per cent in the second quarter, 15.48 per cent in the third and 14.86 per cent in the fourth.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Quản Minh Cường called for more aggressive measures to unlock all available resources.

Top of the list is the removal of long-standing bottlenecks that have paralysed projects, particularly those tied up in land-related tangles, using entirely new approaches and delivery methods. The bet is that clearing these logjams will quickly restart stalled projects and feed directly into local growth.

Alongside a faster pace of public investment disbursement, Quảng Ninh is actively scouting and harnessing new growth drivers in sectors with ample untapped potential, including energy and tourism, while continuing to invest in cultural and human development and social welfare.

With the entire political system engaged and firms and residents enlisted, the province’s emulation drive for sustainable double-digit growth in the 2026-30 period is gaining traction, providing a powerful impetus for Quảng Ninh to meet its socio-economic goals.

Industrial production and construction remained the economic backbone in the first half. Services posted robust growth, drawing over 12.4 million tourist arrivals and generating tourism revenue of nearly VNĐ35.2 trillion.

The agro-forestry-fisheries sector held steady, with total aquatic output reaching 102,970 tonnes.

Notably, state budget revenue was estimated at VNĐ58.75 trillion, or 59 per cent of the annual target and up 95 per cent year-on-year.

Total social investment in the first half was estimated at VNĐ59.6 trillion, while public investment disbursement hit 97 per cent of the six-month target.

The province also broke ground on several key infrastructure and energy projects under its new growth model, laying a solid foundation for the current development cycle.

On the social front, momentum was maintained in culture, health care, education and welfare, with 14,650 new jobs created for local workers. — VNA/VNS