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Agricultural exports increase, but face climate-related challenges

June 24, 2026 - 12:17
In addition to market pressures, the agricultural sector is facing growing risks from extreme weather events expected in the latter months of the year due to El Niño.
Việt Nam’s green-skin pomelo has officially gained access to the Australian market. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s agricultural sector is targeting export revenue of US$73–74 billion this year, but increasingly severe weather conditions linked to the El Niño phenomenon are expected to pose significant challenges in the second half of the year.

According to Trần Gia Long, Deputy Director of the Planning-Finance Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, agricultural exports have maintained positive momentum in the first half of this year, supported by the effective utilisation of free trade agreements and efforts to diversify export markets.

Agro-forestry-fishery exports are estimated to reach $30.69 billion by the end of June, up 9.2 per cent year-on-year. Several key sectors record robust growth, including fisheries, which rise by 10.6 per cent, forestry products by 4.5 per cent, and livestock products by an impressive 43.2 per cent.

Traditional export markets continue to increase imports from Việt Nam. Exports to China surge 28.4 per cent compared to the same period last year, while shipments to the European Union (EU) and Japan increase by 4.2 per cent and 3.5 per cent, respectively.

However, Long cautioned that the global economic outlook remains uncertain, competition is intensifying and import standards are becoming increasingly stringent. Sustaining growth will therefore require comprehensive and coordinated measures.

In addition to market pressures, the agricultural sector is facing growing risks from extreme weather events expected in the latter months of the year due to El Niño.

Đặng Thanh Mai, deputy director of the ministry’s Hydrometeorological Administration, said temperatures nationwide are forecast to remain 0.5–1.5 degrees Celsius above the long-term average during the remainder of this year, with deviations reaching 1–2 degrees Celsius between October and December.

Northern Việt Nam, including Hà Nội, is likely to experience more frequent and intense heatwaves during the remaining summer months, with temperatures potentially exceeding historical records.

El Niño is also expected to reduce rainfall by 25–50 per cent across much of the country, particularly in the south central coastal, Central Highlands and southern regions. The resulting water shortages could lead to widespread drought conditions, posing serious risks to agricultural production.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Đặng Ngọc Điệp said the ministry has instructed relevant agencies to prepare contingency plans and strengthen monitoring of weather developments. Localities are encouraged to adjust crop structure, adopt drought- and salt-tolerant crop varieties, and improve water management, especially in the Mekong Delta.

The ministry is also working closely with local authorities to optimise the operation of multi-purpose irrigation systems and ensure adequate water supplies for production.

In the coming time, Việt Nam will continue restructuring its agricultural sector, promoting value-added production, food safety and traceability systems, while making greater use of trade agreements to expand export markets and achieve its growth objectives for this year. — VNA/VNS

agricultural exports climate change

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