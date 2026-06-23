Hà Nội approves support policies for private enterprises in five key sectors

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội will introduce a series of support policies aimed at fostering the development of private enterprises operating in five strategic sectors, as the capital city seeks to strengthen its role as a growth engine for the national economy.

Firms operating in cultural industries, sports and tourism, education and training, healthcare, logistics and high-tech agriculture will be eligible for support under the new measures.

The policies were approved by the Hà Nội People's Council as part of a newly adopted resolution aimed at supporting private sector enterprises in the capital, in line with the provisions of the 2026 Capital Law.

Under the resolution, eligible beneficiaries include businesses registered in Hà Nội that either have no State ownership or have State capital accounting for less than 50 per cent of charter capital.

To qualify for support, enterprises must operate in one of the five designated sectors and meet criteria related to budget contributions, job creation and corporate social responsibility.

The city will provide assistance in securing production and business premises through reductions in land lease and sublease costs for sites with completed infrastructure located in industrial parks, industrial clusters and technology incubators.

The mechanism will be implemented in a manner similar to existing support policies currently available to high-tech enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises and innovative start-ups.

In terms of financing, qualified businesses will be able to access preferential loans from the Hà Nội Development Investment Fund.

Funding is intended to support investment in machinery, equipment and advanced technologies, while promoting digital transformation and green transition initiatives.

The preferential credit programmes will also cover export financing, supply chain financing and projects related to green growth, circular economy models and the adoption of environmental, social and governance standards in production and business activities.

To help enterprises expand internationally, the capital city will subsidise 70 per cent of expenses for overseas training and capacity-building programmes related to international markets.

The support, capped at VNĐ100 million (US$3,800) per enterprise annually, is designed to help businesses connect with major global corporations and gain access to new markets, investment capital and advanced technologies.

In addition, enterprises participating in overseas trade fairs and exhibitions will receive support covering 70 per cent of costs associated with venue rental, booth design, construction and product transportation.

Financial assistance for trade promotion activities will also be capped at VNĐ100 million per firm each year.

The support package forms part of Hà Nội's efforts to strengthen the role of the private sector and improve the competitiveness of local businesses amid accelerating innovation and international economic integration.

The measures are also intended to support the development of a stronger business community in the capital by encouraging sustainable growth, enhancing productivity and increasing contributions to the city's socio-economic development in the coming years. — BIZHUB/VNS