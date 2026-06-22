Việt Nam is key priority for US investment fund: DFC Chief Policy Officer

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is a key priority market for the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) as it looks to expand its investment footprint in the Southeast Asian country, Caroline Vik, Chief Policy Officer at the DFC told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) during her visit to Việt Nam from June 19 to 21.

“We see strong potential for growth and view Việt Nam as a great market,” Vik said, adding that DFC sees significant opportunities in strategic sectors such as energy, AI, data centres and financial technology.

She noted that the corporation was also interested in subsea fibre connectivity and data centres, and hopes to identify investment opportunities in these areas.

According to Vik, one of DFC’s key priorities is to help build more diversified and resilient supply chains for critical materials and technologies. Areas of focus include critical minerals, pharmaceuticals and key industrial supply chains such as telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, batteries and magnets, sectors in which Việt Nam has considerable strengths.

The corporation is also looking to support the development of critical infrastructure. DFC is closely following a number of major infrastructure projects being advanced by the Vietnamese Government and is particularly interested in opportunities related to ports, airports, strategic transport corridors, including rail projects, as well as digital infrastructure.

Describing Việt Nam as an important part of the broader Việt Nam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Vik said DFC was keen to deepen its engagement in the Southeast Asian country and enhance the amount of investment in Việt Nam.

Regarding DFC’s approach to selecting partners in Việt Nam, Vik said the corporation focused on areas where Việt Nam’s development priorities align with its own investment objectives.

At the same time, DFC was seeking strong local partners with commercially viable projects capable of delivering sustainable returns while supporting Việt Nam’s economic development goals.

“The goal is to create investments that generate value for both the American taxpayers we serve and the Vietnamese people and government,” she said.

Vik also spoke positively about Việt Nam’s recent reforms, saying the government’s commitment to growth further strengthened the country’s attractiveness to foreign investors.

“All of those reforms really help Việt Nam be a great place for foreign investment,” she said, adding that DFC looks forward to working closely with both the Vietnamese government and the private sector to support the country’s development goals and unlock new investment opportunities.

Established in 2019, DFC serves as the international investment arm of the US government. It promotes private-sector investment in developing countries, focusing on projects that generate positive development impacts, uphold environmental and social standards, and support human and labour rights. — VNA/VNS