Việt Nam moves closer to launching domestic carbon exchange

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam took another step towards launching its domestic carbon market on Monday, as key Government agencies and market operators signed a series of cooperation agreements to support the operation of the country's carbon exchange.

The signing ceremony, organised by the Climate Change Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, brought together representatives from the State Securities Commission of Vietnam, the Vietnam Stock Exchange (VNX), the Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation (VSDC), the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) and the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV).

The agreements mark an important milestone in implementing Government Decree 29/2026/NĐ-CP on the operation of the domestic carbon exchange, establishing a coordination framework among regulators and market infrastructure operators to ensure a transparent, secure and efficient market.

Speaking at the event, Nguyễn Tuấn Quang, acting Deputy Director General of the Climate Change Department, said climate change continued to pose growing challenges to sustainable development, while carbon markets had emerged globally as an effective economic tool for reducing emissions at the lowest possible cost.

He noted that the development of a carbon market was a key task under the 2020 Law on Environmental Protection and would help Việt Nam fulfil its nationally determined contributions (NDCs) while supporting businesses in their green transition.

Under the approved model, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will manage the national registry system for greenhouse gas emission allowances and carbon credits. VSDC will provide custody and settlement services, HNX will operate the trading platform, VNX will oversee trading activities and the designated settlement bank will handle financial transactions.

Vice Chairman of the State Securities Commission Hoàng Văn Thu said the agreements demonstrated the readiness of participating agencies in terms of governance, technology and operational arrangements. He stressed that close coordination among stakeholders would be essential to ensuring the successful launch of the exchange.

Việt Nam is developing the carbon market as a key instrument to support its net zero emissions target by 2050. Through the trading of emission allowances and carbon credits, the market is expected to help businesses reduce compliance costs, encourage investment in clean technologies and improve energy efficiency while enhancing the competitiveness of the economy in an increasingly carbon-conscious global marketplace. — VNS