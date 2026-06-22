EVN secures coal supply for power generation

HÀ NỘI — Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Việt Nam, like other Southeast Asian countries, is implementing measures to safeguard energy security and minimise the impact on its domestic economy.

Amid geopolitical tensions and volatile global energy markets, EVN said it had stepped up efforts to secure coal and LNG supplies for power generation, while encouraging electricity conservation and the adoption of self-consumption rooftop solar systems.

According to EVN Deputy Director General Ngô Sơn Hải, although the share of renewable energy sources continues to increase, conventional power sources – particularly coal-fired and gas-fired power plants – remain essential to maintaining a reliable electricity supply for the national grid.

Recent geopolitical developments have affected fuel transportation and global energy supply chains. For imported coal and LNG, factors such as maritime shipping conditions, export policies in supplier countries and fluctuations in international markets can all influence fuel delivery schedules for power plants.

Hải pointed out that Indonesia had, at certain times, introduced restrictions on coal exports, directly affecting supply availability and delivery timelines for power generation facilities.

EVN has worked with coal suppliers in Indonesia, Australia and other markets to adjust delivery schedules and ensure the timely provision of fuel. At the same time, the corporation has instructed relevant units to implement measures aimed at maintaining a stable fuel supply.

Regarding domestic coal sources, EVN has coordinated with the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group to revise coal supply plans and increase coal availability for electricity generation.

For LNG, EVN has worked with the Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group (Petrovietnam) and other partners to secure imports and adjust gas allocation plans to meet power demand.

The utility has also coordinated with the national power system operator to optimise dispatch plans and ensure efficient use of generation resources.

EVN said measures implemented in recent months, particularly during periods of peak demand, ensured adequate coal supplies for all of its coal-fired power plants.

“In preparation for future heatwaves, we have already made the necessary arrangements and stand ready to ensure an adequate coal supply for power generation,” Hải said.

Energy saving

Alongside securing fuel supplies for power plants, EVN considers efficient and economical electricity use to be one of its key priorities.

Hải said EVN had rolled out a group-wide plan to promote electricity conservation and rooftop solar development in line with the Prime Minister’s Directive 10.

The utility had stepped up public awareness campaigns and customer advisory services to encourage more efficient power use among its roughly 32 million customers, which account for more than 90 per cent of the national electricity market.

EVN had also introduced monitoring and alert systems that notify customers of unusual increases in power consumption, allowing them to track usage in real time and adjust demand accordingly.

Hải said energy conservation should be a long-term practice rather than a response to seasonal power demand or extreme weather.

To support the rollout of self-consumption rooftop solar systems, EVN had expanded online services and provided customers with easier access to information and administrative procedures.

The utility had also installed rooftop solar systems at most of its office buildings and was assessing additional sites for further deployment. — BIZHUB/VNS