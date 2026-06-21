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Vietnamese eggs enter Japanese market

June 21, 2026 - 08:50
The first shipment to Japan not only reflects Vĩnh Thành Đạt’s efforts to enhance the value of Vietnamese eggs but also opens new opportunities for processed egg products to access demanding international markets.

 

The shipment is a result of cooperation between Vĩnh Thành Đạt and its Japanese partner. —Photo tuoitre.vn

HÀ NỘI — Vĩnh Thành Đạt Food JSC late last week exported its first container of ready-to-eat eggs to Japan.

The shipment is a result of cooperation between Vĩnh Thành Đạt and its Japanese partner. The two sides spent nearly two years preparing and refining the product. Developed with support from Japanese experts, the ready-to-eat eggs are tailored to Japanese consumers and meet the country’s stringent food safety standards.

This first shipment to Japan not only reflects Vĩnh Thành Đạt’s efforts to enhance the value of Vietnamese eggs, but also opens new opportunities for processed egg products to access demanding international markets.

Meanwhile, Việt Nam’s egg market is facing oversupply, largely due to many farms expanding their flocks following a period of high egg prices. Production has outpaced demand, leading to a decline in prices.

Against this backdrop, expanding the export markets is expected to help absorb excess supply, improve livelihoods for poultry farmers and give them greater confidence to maintain production.

In the long term, this effort could help address the recurring cycle of bumper supply and falling prices that has long affected the egg industry.

It also provides an opportunity for farmers to gradually standardise and upgrade production processes, while enabling Việt Nam’s egg sector to further strengthen its value chain. — VNA/VNS

poultry eggs Japan market Vietnam

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